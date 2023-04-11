22-year-old dies in car crash on FM 486

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS introduced that 22-year-old Fabian Andres Rodriguez died after crashing his truck off of Farm to Market 486 on Monday, April 10.

According to DPS, Rodriguez used to be riding northbound on Farm to Market 486 in a 2004 Chevrolet truck when he approached a curve and left the roadway.

DPS says Rodriguez entered a bar ditch when his truck rolled over onto the left facet and ejected him.

According to DPS, Rodriguez used to be no longer dressed in a seatbelt on the time of the crash, he used to be pronounced useless on the scene via Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

This crash investigation remains to be open.

There is lately no different information to be had.

