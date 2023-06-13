22 US troops injured in Syria in helicopter ‘mishap’ Sunday, military says

Ten had been evacuated to care amenities outdoor the area, officers stated.

Twenty-two U.S. carrier contributors had been injured on Sunday in northeastern Syria in a “mishap” involving a helicopter, military officers stated Monday.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation, although no enemy fire was reported,” U.S. Central Command stated in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The carrier contributors had “various degrees” of accidents, officers stated. Ten had been evacuated to well being care amenities outdoor the area, the remark stated.

Military officers in April ordered a 24-hour stand-down of all aviation devices following two fatal mid-air helicopter collisions inside 30 days.

Two Apache helicopters crashed in April in Alaska, killing 3 infantrymen and leaving some other injured.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere, two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters collided in overdue March close to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, killing 9 Army infantrymen aboard.

“The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand-down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville stated in a remark saying the stand-down.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this tale.