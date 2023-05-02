21 attorneys general urge Colorado Supreme Court to hear Masterpiece Cakeshop case | Missouri

(The Center Square) – Missouri Andrew Bailey joined 21 different Republican attorneys general in submitting a prison temporary urging the Colorado Supreme Court to hear an attraction by way of a Christian cake artist who misplaced a First Amendment case in a decrease courtroom.

Last month, Masterpiece Cakeshop proprietor Jack Phillips and the Alliance Defending Freedom filed a petition with Colorado’s easiest courtroom to overturn a state Court of Appeals choice. It discovered Phillips violated Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act when in 2012 he refused to make a blue and crimson cake for lawyer Autumn Scardina who said in a telephone dialog it used to be to have a good time transitioning from male to feminine.

The amicus brief filed by way of the attorneys general urges the Colorado Supreme Court to hear Phillips’ petition and rule he can’t be forced to create a customized cake expressing a message opposite to his spiritual ideals.

The conclusion of the 14-page report states Phillips engages in “expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment. The gender-transition cake Scardina requested was no exception; creating it would require Phillips to express a readily understood message about sex with which he disagrees. This Court should vindicate his right to not speak.”

The temporary argues a gender-transition cake is symbolic speech and states the decrease courts misapplied First Amendment doctrine. The temporary concludes a ruling in want of Phillips wouldn’t license discrimination.

“Scardina and the lower courts treat Phillips’ refusal to bake a gender-transition cake as a blow to LGBT equality,” the temporary states. “But ruling for Phillips wouldn’t upend the long-settled rule that ‘business owners’ may not ‘deny protected persons equal access to goods and services.’ It would simply confirm that Colorado’s antidiscrimination law cannot be applied in the rare case where it would compel speech.”

The temporary additionally states Phillips “happily serves LGBT customers: he’ll sell them premade cakes for any purpose and create custom cakes that do not express a message contrary to his religious beliefs. … Of course, for Scardina, that’s not good enough.”

Joining Bailey are attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

“As Attorney General, I will always protect the Constitution, which includes the basic right to freedom of speech enshrined in the First Amendment,” Bailey mentioned in a observation. “Americans enjoy the right not to speak as much as they enjoy the right to speak, and compelling a cake baker to speak in a way that violates his religious beliefs is a textbook violation of the First Amendment.”