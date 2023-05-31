2024 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs favored to win back-to-back NFL titles; Aaron Rodgers’ Jets inside top 10

The previous few months were the key roster-building length within the offseason for NFL groups. With OTAs beginning, groups are actually gearing up for the common season and surroundings the root for the 2023 marketing campaign. The odds for who will in the long run win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas are repeatedly converting and here is a have a look at the most recent adjustments.

Kansas City Chiefs, contemporary off their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, recently personal the most productive odds to win all of it once more at +600. These odds have held sturdy since ahead of the NFL Draft, making Ok.C. a robust contender to win once more within the eyes of oddsmakers.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ probabilities to win have soared following the addition of long term Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. While they started the offseason at +3500 odds, tied for the Tenth-best odds, they have got since risen to 6th position with +1400 odds now that Rodgers is within the constructing. The most effective groups with shorter odds than the Jets are the Chiefs (+600), the NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers (+750), the NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles (+750), and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills (+900).

Here’s a complete rundown of each crew’s odds to win Super Bowl LVIII subsequent season, from the Chiefs and 49ers on the top, down to the Texans on the backside.

All odds by means of Caesars Sportsbook

While the Jets odds have risen with the addition of Rodgers, the historical past of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks being traded from the crew they received with prior to now suggests they usually do not make it again to the massive recreation. Time will inform whether or not the Jets can defy this development.