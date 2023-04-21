2023 Zurich Classic: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio

The PGA Tour remains in SEC Country for any other week for the 2023 Zurich Classic. From Georgia to South Carolina and now to Louisiana, a box of 80 groups of 2 will take at the problem this is TPC Louisiana and group golf. Playing a mix of four-ball and foursomes over 4 rounds, groups will want to come in combination or chance getting left in the back of.

Last season, excellent pals and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teammates Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay ruled from the beginning. Setting the scoring file after each spherical, the Americans got here in at a 29-under overall to assert the identify belts and propel their seasons ahead.

They will purpose to do that identical this 12 months following stellar finishes at each the Masters and RBC Heritage. The winner of the tartan jacket at Harbour Town, Matt Fitzpatrick, makes the shuttle to Louisiana as smartly and has hired the services and products of his little brother, Alex Fitzpatrick. The pair of Englishmen don’t seem to be the one world duo that can catch some eyeballs, then again. South Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim re-light their Presidents Cup connection from this previous fall, whilst Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard will constitute Denmark.

Max Homa has sought the assistance of Collin Morikawa of their debut in combination, whilst Sam Burns and Billy Horschel make their 3rd look along one any other with aspirations of bettering on remaining 12 months’s runner-up efficiency.

All occasions Eastern; streaming get started occasions approximated

Round 2 – Friday



Round begins: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV protection: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 12-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round begins: 8:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV protection: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV protection: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV protection: 1-3p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV protection: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio