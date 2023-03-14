2023 World Baseball Classic scores, results, WBC standings: Team USA one win from quarterfinals

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA looking to protect its name in a aggressive box. Team USA bounced again on Monday to blow out Canada after struggling a lopsided loss in opposition to Mexico on Sunday. The Americans are off Tuesday however can clinch a place within the quarterfinals on Wednesday as they wrap up Pool C play in opposition to Colombia. In Pool D, WBC historical past was once made on Monday. Puerto Rico threw an eight-inning best possible recreation in opposition to Israel, with 4 pitchers combining for the primary best possible recreation within the World Baseball Classic.

Four groups have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Japan, Cuba, Italy and Australia. Quarterfinal motion starts Wednesday with Cuba vs. Australia. Once the quarterfinals are set, it is a single-elimination bracket taste event with the championship recreation set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

There are a few jam-packed days of global baseball forward, with video games beginning at other occasions around the globe. Check out the rankings, standings and extra from the 2023 World Baseball Classic underneath.

2023 World Baseball Classic rankings

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

2023 World Baseball Classic standings

Pool A

Cuba (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Italy (advances to quarterfinals) 2 2 Netherlands 2 2 Panama 2 2 Chinese Taipei 2 2

Pool B

Japan (advances to quarterfinals) 4 0 Australia (advances to quarterfinals) 3 1 Korea 2 2 Czech Republic 1 3 China 0 4

Pool C

United States 2 1 Colombia 1 1 Mexico 1 1 Canada 1 1 Great Britain 1 2

Pool D

Venezuela 2 0 Puerto Rico 2 1 Israel 1 1 Dominican Republic 1 1 Nicaragua 0 3

2023 World Baseball Classic time table

All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 will also be streamed on fuboTV (check out without spending a dime).

(All occasions Eastern)

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21