2023 World Baseball Classic scores, results, WBC standings: Team USA one win from quarterfinals

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is underway with Team USA looking to protect its name in a aggressive box. Team USA bounced again on Monday to blow out Canada after struggling a lopsided loss in opposition to Mexico on Sunday. The Americans are off Tuesday however can clinch a place within the quarterfinals on Wednesday as they wrap up Pool C play in opposition to Colombia. In Pool D, WBC historical past was once made on Monday. Puerto Rico threw an eight-inning best possible recreation in opposition to Israel, with 4 pitchers combining for the primary best possible recreation within the World Baseball Classic.
Four groups have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals: Japan, Cuba, Italy and Australia. Quarterfinal motion starts Wednesday with Cuba vs. Australia. Once the quarterfinals are set, it is a single-elimination bracket taste event with the championship recreation set for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
There are a few jam-packed days of global baseball forward, with video games beginning at other occasions around the globe. Check out the rankings, standings and extra from the 2023 World Baseball Classic underneath.
2023 World Baseball Classic rankings
Monday, March 13
- Korea 22, China 2 (F/5)
- Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1
- Great Britain 7, Colombia 5
- Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)
- United States 12, Canada 1
Sunday, March 12
- Japan 7, Australia 1
- Italy 7, Netherlands 1
- Israel 3, Nicaragua 1
- Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (F/7)
- Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6
- Mexico 11, United States 5
- Australia 8, Czech Republic 3
Saturday, March 11
- Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2
- Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5
- Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1
- Colombia 5, Mexico 4 (F/10)
- Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1
- United States 6, Great Britain 2
- Korea 7, Czech Republic 3
- Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1
Friday, March 10
- Japan 13, Korea 4
- Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7
- Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)
- Panama 2, Italy 0
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- Czech Republic 8, China 5
- Cuba 13, Panama 4
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
Tuesday, March 7
2023 World Baseball Classic standings
Pool A
|
Cuba (advances to quarterfinals)
|
2
|
2
|
Italy (advances to quarterfinals)
|
2
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
2
|
2
|
Panama
|
2
|
2
|
Chinese Taipei
|
2
|
2
Pool B
|
Japan (advances to quarterfinals)
|
4
|
0
|
Australia (advances to quarterfinals)
|
3
|
1
|
Korea
|
2
|
2
|
Czech Republic
|
1
|
3
|
China
|
0
|
4
Pool C
|
United States
|
2
|
1
|
Colombia
|
1
|
1
|
Mexico
|
1
|
1
|
Canada
|
1
|
1
|
Great Britain
|
1
|
2
Pool D
|
Venezuela
|
2
|
0
|
Puerto Rico
|
2
|
1
|
Israel
|
1
|
1
|
Dominican Republic
|
1
|
1
|
Nicaragua
|
0
|
3
2023 World Baseball Classic time table
All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 will also be streamed on fuboTV (check out without spending a dime).
(All occasions Eastern)
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship recreation), 7 p.m., FS1