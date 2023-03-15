2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, TV channel, WBC scores with USA-Colombia among Wednesday’s huge games

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is in complete swing, and pool play wraps up Wednesday with 3 pivotal games at the agenda. Team USA is one win clear of the quarterfinals and will advance to the knockout spherical if the squad beats Colombia on Wednesday night time in Phoenix. Elsewhere in Pool C, Mexico faces Canada within the afternoon with the winner of that sport additionally advancing within the bracket. In Pool D, Venezuela has clinched a quarterfinal spot, and the opposite one will likely be made up our minds by way of the winner of Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic in Miami.

The quarterfinals kicked off Wednesday at the different facet of the bracket with Cuba squaring off with Australia. Those groups are joined by way of Japan, Italy and Venezuela within the closing 8 with 3 spots left to be made up our minds.

This model of the WBC was once initially intended to be performed in 2021 however was once postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Action were given began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan happened at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will likely be a complete of 47 games. The championship sport is about for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Plenty of MLB stars are collaborating within the match, together with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here is a primer at the match from CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder’s Power Rankings for the match.

Below, lovers can to find the entire listing of 2023 World Baseball Classic groups, in addition to all the agenda and odds.

2023 World Baseball Classic agenda

All games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 may also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at totally free).

(All instances Eastern)

Wednesday, March 15

Cuba vs. Australia (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS1

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

Japan vs. Italy (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic scores

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (F/7)

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Monday, March 13

Korea 22, China 2

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0 (F/8)

United States 12, Canada 1 (F/7)

Sunday, March 12

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Great Britain 8

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Saturday, March 11

Japan 10, Czech Republic, 2

Chinese Taipei 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Great Britain 2

Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Chinese Taipei 1

Friday, March 10

Japan 13, Korea, 4

Chinese Taipei 11, Italy 7

Australia 12, China, 2 (F/7)

Panama 2, Italy 0

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Tuesday, March 7

2023 World Baseball Classic groups

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 World Baseball Classic odds



(by way of Caesars Sportsbook coming into the match)