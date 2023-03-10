2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, dates, WBC teams, times, TV channel, with tournament underway

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is again. The match returned for the primary time in six years on Tuesday evening (smartly, technically Wednesday morning) because the Netherlands beat Cuba within the opener. The Netherlands are off to a 2-0 get started, as Xander Bogaerts and Co. beat Panama of their 2d sport. Shohei Ohtani and Japan were given their tournament began on Thursday, as Ohtani served because the beginning pitcher and likewise accumulated two hits in an 8-1 victory over China. Italy and Australia, in the meantime, each pulled off marvel victories over Cuba and Korea, respectively. Team USA begins pool play on Saturday in opposition to Great Britain.
This model was once initially intended to be performed in 2021 however was once postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Action will get began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan will happen at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will likely be a complete of 47 video games. The championship sport is ready for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.
Plenty of MLB stars are collaborating within the match, together with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here is a primer at the match from CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder’s energy ratings for the tournament.
Below, lovers can in finding the whole record of 2023 World Baseball Classic groups, in addition to all the time table and odds.
2023 World Baseball Classic time table
All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 will also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at at no cost).
(All instances Eastern)
Thursday, March 9
- Japan 8, China 1
- Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)
- China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi
- Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Friday, March 10
- Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi
- Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2
- Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 11
- Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1
- Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
- Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox
- Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1
- Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2
Sunday, March 12
- Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1
- Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1
- Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1
- Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2
Monday, March 13
- China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2
- Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2
- Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2
- Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1
- United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 14
- Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2
- Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday, March 15
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
- Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2
- Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2
- Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2
- Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1
Thursday, March 16
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2
Friday, March 17
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 18
- TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox
Sunday, March 19
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Monday, March 20
- TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1
Tuesday, March 21
- TBD vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1
2023 World Baseball Classic rankings
Tuesday, March 7
Wednesday, March 8
- Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5
- Australia 8, Korea 7
- Netherlands 3, Panama 1
2023 World Baseball Classic groups
Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)
- Chinese Taipei
- Cuba
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Panama
Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Czech Republic
Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)
- Canada
- Colombia
- Great Britain
- Mexico
- United States
Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)
- Dominican Republic
- Israel
- Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico
- Venezuela
2023 World Baseball Classic odds
(by way of Caesars Sportsbook as of Feb. 23)
- Dominican Republic: +200
- United States: +250
- Japan: +280
- Puerto Rico: +650
- Venezuela: +1000
- Korea: +1200
- Cuba: +1600
- Mexico: +1800
- Canada: +3500
- Netherlands: +4000
- Chinese Taipei: +4000
- Panama: +6000
- Israel: +10000
- Great Britain: +10000
- Australia: +10000
- Colombia: +10000
- Italy: +15000
- Nicaragua: +15000
- China: +25000
- Czech Republic: +30000