2023 World Baseball Classic: Schedule, dates, WBC teams, times, TV channel, with tournament underway

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is again. The match returned for the primary time in six years on Tuesday evening (smartly, technically Wednesday morning) because the Netherlands beat Cuba within the opener. The Netherlands are off to a 2-0 get started, as Xander Bogaerts and Co. beat Panama of their 2d sport. Shohei Ohtani and Japan were given their tournament began on Thursday, as Ohtani served because the beginning pitcher and likewise accumulated two hits in an 8-1 victory over China. Italy and Australia, in the meantime, each pulled off marvel victories over Cuba and Korea, respectively. Team USA begins pool play on Saturday in opposition to Great Britain.

This model was once initially intended to be performed in 2021 however was once postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Action will get began on Wednesday, March 8 (technically first pitch of the 2023 WBC opener in Taiwan will happen at 11 p.m. ET on March 7), and there will likely be a complete of 47 video games. The championship sport is ready for Tuesday, March 21 in Miami.

Plenty of MLB stars are collaborating within the match, together with Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Francisco Lindor, Mike Trout and Trea Turner. Full team rosters can be viewed here, and here is a primer at the match from CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. Here are Matt Snyder’s energy ratings for the tournament.

Below, lovers can in finding the whole record of 2023 World Baseball Classic groups, in addition to all the time table and odds.

2023 World Baseball Classic time table

All video games on Fox, FS1 and FS2 will also be streamed on fuboTV (take a look at at no cost).

(All instances Eastern)

Thursday, March 9

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3 (F/10)

China vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., Tubi

Panama vs. Cuba, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, March 10

Japan vs. Korea, 5 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Italy, 6 a.m., Tubi

Australia vs. China, 10 p.m., FS2

Italy vs. Panama, 11 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 11

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 5 a.m., FS1

Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 6 a.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Colombia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Great Britain, 9 p.m., Fox

Korea vs. Czech Republic, 10 p.m., FS1

Cuba vs. Chinese Taipei, 11 p.m., FS2

Sunday, March 12

Australia vs. Japan, 6 a.m., FS1

Italy vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m., FS1

Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m., FS1

Czech Republic vs. Australia, 11 p.m., FS2

Monday, March 13

China vs. Korea, 6 a.m., FS2

Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 12 p.m., FS2

Great Britain vs. Colombia, 3 p.m., FS2

Puerto Rico vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS1

United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 14

Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. Canada, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Israel, 7 p.m., FS2

Mexico vs. Great Britain, 10 p.m., FS1

Wednesday, March 15

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Israel vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m., FS2

Canada vs. Mexico, 3 p.m., FS2

Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m., FS2

Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m., FS1

Thursday, March 16

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 6 a.m., FS2

Friday, March 17

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Saturday, March 18

TBD vs. TBD (quarterfinals), 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday, March 19

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Monday, March 20

TBD vs. TBD (semifinals), 7 p.m., FS1

Tuesday, March 21

TBD vs. TBD (championship sport), 7 p.m., FS1

2023 World Baseball Classic rankings

Tuesday, March 7

Wednesday, March 8

Panama 12, Chinese Taipei 5

Australia 8, Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

2023 World Baseball Classic groups

Pool A (Group play in Taichung, Taiwan)

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B (Group play in Tokyo, Japan)

Australia

China

Japan

Korea

Czech Republic

Pool C (Group play in Phoenix, Arizona)

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D (Group play in Miami, Florida)

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

2023 World Baseball Classic odds



(by way of Caesars Sportsbook as of Feb. 23)