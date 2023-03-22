2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy golf rankings, picks, sleepers: Back Scheffler, fade McIlroy

The PGA Tour’s “Big Three” are again in motion along side 61 different peak golfers this week, and they’re going to tee off Wednesday on the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and pursuers Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will likely be fashionable choices for 2023 WGC-Match Play fantasy lineups this week. But fit play stars like two-time winner Jason Day and 2019 champ Kevin Kisner could be price bearing in mind. Scheffler beat Kisner within the ultimate closing 12 months, whilst McIlroy received this fit play tournament in 2015. Scheffler (2021), Rahm (2017) and McIlroy (2012) even have been runners-up, whilst Kisner has been within the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ultimate 3 times in his occupation, additionally dropping in 2018.

Scheffler is the 7-1 favourite at Caesars Sportsbook, and Rahm (10-1) and McIlroy (12-1) are subsequent in line. All 3 have had earlier luck on the WGC-Match Play, so which one must anchor your 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy choices? What are you able to be expecting from the suffering Kisner or resurgent Day? And how must stars like Patrick Cantlay (15-1), Collin Morikawa (19-1) and Jordan Spieth (20-1) are compatible in whilst you imagine your fantasy lineups? Before environment your fantasy golf ratings or making any 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play choices, you wish to have to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a creator and editor for just about 25 years and has been enjoying and following the sport carefully for greater than 3 many years. The Florida-based creator is aware of what it takes to win at the PGA Tour and the way the avid gamers’ video games are compatible the lessons. Holliman has been on a roll since closing season. Last week on the Valspar, he had top hopes for Taylor Moore (50-1), even supposing he hadn’t completed upper than thirty fifth in his earlier 3 outings. Holliman noticed one thing in his third-round 65 on the Players and mentioned Moore “could go low this week.” The 29-year-old shot 67 in Sunday’s ultimate around for his first PGA Tour victory.

At the Players Championship, he was once everywhere Scheffler to win at 10-1, rating him as his best choice in spite of the golfer’s loss of earlier luck at Sawgrass. And at Bay Hill, 11 of his choices completed within the peak 15 and 3 of his peak seven posted top-five finishes. The golf knowledgeable additionally was once in the back of Chris Kirk as winner on the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has adopted Holliman’s predictions is far up on their golf choices.

Now, Holliman has ranked his peak golfers from the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play box.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play fantasy golf choices

One participant Holliman is all-in on heading into the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is Scheffler, who has confirmed the previous two years that this layout is correct in his wheelhouse. “He’s just too good, and his style fits match play perfectly,” the knowledgeable says. Austin Country Club calls for a well-rounded sport, and Scheffler unquestionably has that. He leads the excursion in strokes received off the tee and vegetables in law and is 2nd in scoring reasonable and strokes received general. That’s why he has six victories since February 2022, and he already has defended one identify this season, in Phoenix closing month.

On the turn facet, Holliman desires not anything to do with McIlroy this week, pronouncing he may just advance however rating him simply within his peak 10. "His wayward driver could get him in a lot of trouble this week," Holliman says, "and his putting has been a problem, as well." Both spaces are important to luck in Austin, and McIlroy is 173rd in strokes received placing and 186th in riding accuracy. That is why he has completed out of doors the highest 25 in 3 of his previous 4 tournaments. The 33-year-old is also in the course of an apparatus trade, so Holliman is staying clear of him.

For the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2023, Holliman is backing a number of longshots, and he has one golfer in his peak 10 who's priced upper than 60-1. This golfer "keeps it in play and makes putts," the knowledgeable says, and he has had luck in Austin sooner than.

