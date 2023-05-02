2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, picks, predictions, field: Proven golf insider fading Rory McIlroy

Max Homa goals to protect his identify this week on the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, however he will must do it on a special direction, in opposition to an elite PGA Tour box. Homa has two victories this season and in addition gained Wells Fargo in 2019, so he’s nonetheless some of the peak gamers on this PGA Tour box. It’s a delegated tournament, so regardless of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler — the arena’s peak two golfers — sitting it out, there’s various superstar energy. Rory McIlroy returns after lacking a 2nd designated tournament on the RBC Heritage, whilst a number of peak gamers are making uncommon Wells Fargo appearances. Collin Morikawa is right here for the primary time, whilst Jordan Spieth hasn’t performed since 2013. RBC winner Matt Fitzpatrick performed ultimate 12 months however is making first travel to Quail Hollow.

Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy because the 15-2 favourite in its newest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds. Patrick Cantlay is 2nd within the odds at 14-1 within the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 box, with Xander Schauffele (16-1), Mexico Open winner Tony Finau (17-1) and Spieth (19-1) additionally a few of the favorites at Caesars.

Nejad focuses on having a bet and DFS in golf, amongst different sports activities. He’s had improbable luck within the outright and first-round chief markets and having a bet head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in event outrights all over the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners.

Nejad additionally had a profitable head-to-head file in 8 of 10 weeks (together with complete event sweeps on head-to-head performs). He used to be up greater than 70 devices over that three-month span. Anyone following him noticed some massive returns.

Nejad has studied the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship box and has locked in his easiest bets, peak sleepers and favorites to keep away from.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship professional choices

One shocker from Nejad: “There’s simply no chance” the professional will probably be backing McIlroy at this quantity, he says. He is fading the three-time event winner, even though the professional believes break day following his overlooked reduce on the Masters will get advantages him. The 33-year-old has overlooked two cuts and completed outdoor the highest 30 two times but in addition has 3 top-five finishes in his seven PGA Tour occasions this season. One of the ones used to be his CJ Cup victory in October. But given Mcilroy’s inconsistency, Nejad says he is “not even sure he’s a deserving favorite, so he’ll stay away.

On the other hand, Nejad believes Viktor Hovland (21-1) is “at the precipice of profitable a large tournament,” and the expert likes his chances in this field. The young Norwegian star has three tour victories already in his career and won the unofficial Hero World Challenge for the second time back in December. The 25-year-old has seven victories worldwide and nine top-25 finishes in 12 tour events this season. Five of those were in the top 10, including the Masters, and he aims to bounce back after hitting a speed bump at the RBC, where a third-round 78 pushed him to T-59. See who he’s backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship golf choices

Nejad has locked in his easiest bets for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship and is choosing his longshots, together with one that is available in at round 50-1 odds. This golfer has the elite iron play that will probably be had to be triumphant at Quail Hollow and is “not afraid to rise up on the leaderboard on Sundays.” See who it is at SportsLine.

So which gamers must you goal or keep away from for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? And which golfer may convey an enormous payday of round 50-1?

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, box, peak contenders

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, box, peak contenders

