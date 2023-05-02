2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, picks, field: PGA predictions, bets from model that nailed nine majors

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is ready to get underway on Thursday, May 4, and a variety of avid gamers will input Quail Hollow assured they are able to protected the victory. Rory McIlroy has gained this match thrice in his occupation, and he is completed 3rd or higher in two of his closing 4 begins at the PGA Tour. McIlroy enters the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 ranked first in using distance (326.6), 5th in strokes received: off the tee (.852) and 7th in strokes received: method to inexperienced (.929).

Meanwhile, Tony Finau is coming off his 6th occupation victory closing week on the Mexico Open. However, Finau has completed T-20 or worse in 4 of his closing seven begins at the PGA Tour, and he completed T-41 on the Wells Fargo Championship a season in the past. The newest 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds checklist McIlroy because the 15-2 favourite, whilst Finau goes off at 17-1. Other notable 2023 Wells Fargo Championship contenders come with Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (19-1). Before locking to your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship selections, you’ll want to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed via DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,600 on its absolute best bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Rahm would end on best of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model used to be in all places Rahm’s 2nd occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its absolute best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s absolute best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s absolute best bets additionally integrated J.T. Poston successful outright on the 2022 John Deere Classic, even supposing he used to be indexed as an enormous 55-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has observed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship box is locked, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the effects have been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Wells Fargo Championship predictions

One primary marvel the model is asking for on the Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour champion and one of the crucial best favorites, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 10. Spieth has completed T-4 or higher in 3 of his closing 4 begins at the PGA Tour, which incorporates a runner-up end on the RBC Heritage.

However, Spieth has struggled mightily along with his driving force this season, score 107th in general using (212) and 149th in using accuracy (55.81%). He additionally hasn’t performed within the Wells Fargo Championship since 2013, the place he recorded a T-32 end. He’s no longer a robust select to win all of it and there are a long way higher values within the Wells Fargo Championship 2023 box.

Another marvel: Max Homa, a 24-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the name. Homa has a significantly better probability to win all of it than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday.

Homa has had super good fortune at this match lately. In truth, Homa is the protecting champion and he is completed on best of the leaderboard two times in his closing 3 begins on the Wells Fargo Championship. He’s already secured two victories at the PGA Tour this season, and he enters this week’s match ranked 5th in strokes received: general (1.932), 7th in birdie reasonable (4.52) and thirteenth in one-putt proportion (44.44%). Those spectacular stats, plus his lengthy odds, make him a robust price select on your 2023 Wells Fargo Championship bets this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Wells Fargo Championship selections

The model may be focused on 5 different longshots that are indexed upper than 20-1. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA picks here.

So who will win the Wells Fargo Championship 2023? And which longshots stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds underneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golfing majors.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship odds, box

See the full Wells Fargo Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +750

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tony Finau +1700

Jordan Spieth +1900

Justin Thomas +2100

Cameron Young +2100

Viktor Hovland +2100

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2300

Max Homa +2400

Jason Day +2800

Sam Burns +3100

Rickie Fowler +4100

Shane Lowry +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +4800

Tom Kim +4800

Sahith Theegala +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Matt Kuchar +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Keith Mitchell +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Wyndham Clark +7500

Taylor Moore +8500

Gary Woodland +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Cameron Davis +9000

Chris Kirk +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Davis Riley +11000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Webb Simpson +13000

Taylor Montgomery +13000

Joel Dahmen +13000

J.T. Poston +13000

Kurt Kitayama +13000

Seamus Power +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Harris English +16000

Adam Hadwin +17000

Alex Noren +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Justin Suh +18000

Akshay Bhatia +18000

J.J. Spaun +18000

Ok.H. Lee +18000

Denny McCarthy +18000

Hayden Buckley +18000

Ben Griffin +21000

Brendon Todd +21000

Cameron Champ +21000

S.H. Kim +21000

Nick Hardy +21000