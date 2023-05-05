2023 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard, scores: Tommy Fleetwood overtakes Xander Schauffele late in Round 1

Pristine prerequisites prevailed Thursday because the Wells Fargo Championship returned to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, a venue that was once a one-time omission from the 2022 PGA Tour because it hosted the Presidents Cup. And numerous the sport’s height names sought to make strikes early at the most recent designated PGA Tour match for 2023, boasting a handbag of $20 million and a $3.6 million paycheck for the winner.

Xander Schauffele gave the impression primed to take the in a single day lead late in the around after back-to-back birdies put him two strokes transparent of the sector with simply 3 holes to play. But the remaining 3 holes at Quail Hollow — coined ‘The Green Mile’ — don’t seem to be for the faint of middle, and two bogeys for Schauffele in that extend flipped the leaderboard. Tommy Fleetwood emerged on height after firing a bogey-free, 6-under 65 that integrated two birdies in the similar stretch that bit Schauffele.

Schauffele, whose tee shot at the par-4 18th discovered the danger, wasn’t the one participant in his team to come upon hassle late, both. Jordan Spieth was once 2 below for the around whilst status at the 18th tee field, however a couple of photographs into the danger resulted in a triple-bogey 7 on that hollow and a 1-over 72 for the day.

We’ll take a better have a look at the highest of the leaderboard, together with extra on how Fleetwood was once in a position to overhaul Schauffele late for the lead after 18 holes at Quail Hollow.

The leaders

1. Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

Bogey-free rounds nearly all the time result in excellent issues, even though it wasn’t till slightly late Thursday that Fleetwood started to split himself slightly from a crowded leaderboard. Fleetwood was once even for the day after six holes ahead of an eagle at the par-5 seventh and a next birdie at the par-4 eighth put him in the combo.

After every other birdie at the par-4 14th, the Green Mile did not faze Fleetwood. He completed the around with consecutive birdies at the par-3 seventeenth and par-4 18th to transport into the lead as Schauffele squandered a two-stroke lead in the crowd at the back of him. Highlighting Fleetwood’s robust end was once an means shot out of a fairway bunker at the 18th which he caught to 7.5 ft ahead of making the birdie putt.

“You have to play well around the course,” Fleetwood mentioned. “It has its chances, and the more you look at it and the more you talk about it, you obviously have the par 5s and a couple short-issue par 4s which, equally, you can easily make bogeys on any of those holes. I think that’s what makes it such a tough course at times, because the scorable holes can actually still kick you.”

Fleetwood’s 6-under 65 ties his low first-round rating at the Tour — he additionally posted a 65 in the outlet around of the 2019 Players Championship — as he seeks his 6th skilled win and primary at the Tour. Fleetwood’s absolute best end this season up to now was once 3rd on the Valspar Championship in March.

Others in competition

T2. Ok.H. Lee, Taylor Moore, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman (-5)

T7. Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Kramer Hickok, Tom Kim, Chris Kirk, Matthew NeSmith, Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala (-4)

That’s a troublesome end for Schauffele to digest. The global No. 5 golfer walked off the par-5 fifteenth bogey-free and led by way of two strokes ahead of carding a bogey at the par-4 sixteenth. He then recorded bogey at the par-4 18th, not able to save lots of par after his tee shot discovered the danger. Schauffele, who remaining gained on the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, has but to carry the in a single day first-round lead in any match this season after squandering a chief alternative Thursday.

“I really had it going there,” Schauffele mentioned. “The ball was on a string for a bit, [I] did everything really well. It’s a championship-style golf course, so [I] played really well through 15 holes and then had a little hiccup there coming in, so it is what it is.”

It was once a moderately other narrative for Cantlay, who dialed up the warmth late in his around after a back-nine get started. The global No. 4 golfer carded an eagle at the par-5 seventh adopted by way of a birdie at the par-4 eighth as he performed his ultimate seven holes of the day 4 below. Cantlay already has a handful of top-five finishes this season — 4 in stroke-play occasions and every other ultimately week’s team-format on the Zurich Classic of New Orleans — as he seeks his first win for the reason that BMW Championship remaining August.

“The course was gettable on my front nine [the back nine of the course], although I kind of finished with a flurry there with the eagle and the birdie on No. 7 and No. 8,” Cantlay mentioned. “So it was all in all a much easier day than the practice rounds with the wind being manageable today.”

Lee could also be a reputation price noting given the time of yr. He carded bogey at the par-4 second, however was once blank the remainder of the way in which with six birdies en path to a 5-under 66. If Lee exits Quail Hollow with any roughly momentum, it may well be dangerous news for the remainder of the sector at subsequent week’s AT&T Byron Nelson, the place Lee sits because the two-time protecting champion.

McIlroy returns on pleasant turf

Golf enthusiasts had now not noticed Rory McIlroy in motion since a ignored reduce on the Masters just about a month in the past. McIlroy significantly skipped the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, bringing up he “needed a break” after his struggles at Augusta. Because it was once McIlroy’s 2nd ignored designated match this season, McIlroy forfeited $3 million of his Player Impact Program winnings.

But a 3-under 68 places McIlroy, who entered because the making a bet favourite, 3 strokes off the lead at a Tour forestall that has been favorable to him. McIlroy gained the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010 for his first PGA Tour victory. A 2nd win on the match got here in 2015 and a 3rd when it was once remaining held at Quail Hollow in 2021.

“I’ve always had a level of comfort on this golf course [Quail Hollow], whether it was back in the sort of 2011-2012 era or sort of post-[PGA Championship] in 2017,” McIlroy mentioned. “If you look at all the results, I certainly excel here in May rather than when we played it in August [for the PGA Championship] and it was full of Bermuda [grass], I struggled with that a little bit. When it’s like this and overseeded, I feel like it’s — that’s sort of the right in my wheelhouse.”

