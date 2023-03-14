2023 Valspar Championship predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets for Innisbrook

There is not any leisure for the weary following the PGA Tour’s flagship match. Competitors will go back and forth from Florida’s east coast to the Tampa house for the 2023 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. Known as one of the vital treacherous golf lessons at the PGA Tour agenda, the Copperhead Course will as soon as once more try to tame one of the best avid gamers on the planet.

Two-time protecting Valspar champion Sam Burns appears to make it a three-peat in his 5th occupation match look. Burns has struggled to start 2023 with ignored cuts within the remaining two designated occasions, however he can have discovered one thing in his recreation on the Players Championship.

Burns is joined through his Presidents Cup teammates from this previous fall, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Similar to Burns, there were moments of high quality for either one of those avid gamers — particularly Spieth together with his final-round rate on the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his secure play on the WM Phoenix Open.

Thomas arrives with 5 top-25 finishes in his remaining six tournaments however with out an day trip that has noticed him in competition past due into Sunday. The two-time primary champion was once a part of the combination a season in the past and hopes a go back to the Copperhead Course can deliver a equivalent outcome. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood around out the notables having a look to seek out some shape because the 2023 Masters temporarily approaches.

Event Information

Event: 2023 Valspar Championship | Dates: Mar. 16-19

Location: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) — Palm Harbor, Florida

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,340 | Purse: $8,100,000

2023 Valspar Championship field, odds

Odds by way of Caesars Sportsbook

Justin Thomas (11-1): Does Thomas have too many equipment at his disposal? That was once the query I posed at the First Cut Podcast following the Players Championship with the 29-year-old turning into an afterthought within the early levels of 2023. Often hitting the shot he can and now not essentially the shot required has led to Thomas to fight to stay alongside of the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. This self-discipline will probably be examined on the Copperhead Course, the place he has 4 top-20 finishes in 5 journeys, together with a T3 remaining 12 months.

Every every now and then, the PGA Tour visits a direction and also you marvel how Spieth gained there. It was once Harbour Town in 2022 and the Copperhead Course in 2015. With 4 top-20 finishes underneath his belt, together with that victory, Spieth returns to the Tampa house for the primary time since 2018. It is a odd addition to his agenda with a couple of Texas occasions at the horizon earlier than the massive one at Augusta National. Thomas is slated to skip the WGC Match Play, and I would not be surprised if Spieth does so, too. Sam Burns (16-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (16-1): There are experiences that Fitzpatrick’s neck is slowly therapeutic. First pronouncing his harm at Pebble Beach, the Englishman has since long past onto omit 3 of 5 cuts to start his 12 months. The Copperhead Course must be an excellent are compatible for his recreation as proven through his top-five end a season in the past. Yet with the harm and the loss of consistency within the irons (he ranks 124th on this field in strokes-gained method in his remaining 24 rounds), it would not be sudden whether it is every other quick week for the U.S. Open champion.

Keegan Bradley (25-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (25-1): Fleetwood persevered to golf his ball at TPC Sawgrass, however with it, got here every other disappointing end. A last-round 76 noticed the Englishman move from the primary web page of the leaderboard to a tie for twenty seventh. It has sunglasses of déjà vu from 2022 when he skilled one thing equivalent on the Players Championship best to complete T16 the next week in his Valspar Championship debut.

Denny McCarthy (30-1): The win is coming quickly. A couple of top-15 finishes within the remaining two designated occasions sandwich a ignored reduce on the Honda Classic (the place he performed in spite of feeling ill). McCarthy’s presence at the vegetables is at all times a speaking level, however enhancements within the ball-striking classes are what is going to push him into the winner’s circle. He received greater than 4 strokes off the tee at TPC Sawgrass — the third-best mark of his occupation.

Davis Riley (35-1)

Justin Suh (35-1)

Wyndham Clark (35-1)

2023 Valspar Championship expert alternatives

