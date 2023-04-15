2023 USC football spring game live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, storylines to follow

USC trainer Lincoln Riley had compiled a historical past of profitable giant on the collegiate stage by the point he arrived as the pinnacle guy in Los Angeles, and his first yr with the Trojans proved to be no other. After a depressing 4-8 marketing campaign in 2021, USC went 11-3 in Riley’s debut — its perfect marketing campaign since 2017 — with quarterback Caleb Williams profitable the Heisman Trophy alongside the way in which.

For all of the good fortune, alternatively, USC had a lot of rising pains, particularly on protection. The Trojans allowed 126 issues throughout their 3 losses, 16 of which went unanswered in fewer than 4 mins within the Cotton Bowl in opposition to Tulane. Few coaches get a 2d season with a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, so the Trojans have to stand up to pace temporarily at the defensive facet of the ball.

Here’s the whole thing you want to know in regards to the Trojans’ 2023 spring football game, which takes position at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

How to watch 2023 USC spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: LA Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network | Live move: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 USC spring game storylines

1. Integrating defensive items: The Trojans put in combination a depressing defensive marketing campaign, after which promptly misplaced best defenders Mekhi Blackmon and Tuli Tuipulotu after the season. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch hit the portal laborious over the offseason to check out to develop the line of defense, which would be the unit to watch within the spring game because the Trojans combine former blue-chip recruit Anthony Lucas, Purdue switch Jack Sullivan and Arizona switch Kyon Barrs. While the eye will stay on offense, the expansion of the protection will decide USC’s destiny in 2023.

2. Finding new ability items: Williams is again to take snaps, however each his best rusher and receiver are long past as Travis Dye and Jordan Addison start their NFL trips. The offense took a step again when Addison went out, and Riley appeared to the portal to usher in key participants. Among them are 1,100-yard receiver Dorian Singer from Arizona and South Carolina switch working again MarShawn Lloyd. At receiver, celebrity newbies Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon may also compete with Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and extra for touches.

3. The long term at QB: Williams returns to campus as probably the most convincing QB1 in college football, however there is not a lot revel in at the back of him. Sophomore Miller Moss has thrown 27 passes over the last two seasons with two touchdowns and no choices. However, many suppose consensus five-star recruit Malachi Nelson is the longer term on the place after being hand-selected by way of Riley as a highschool recruit. Both Moss and Nelson will have to get a lot of motion within the spring game because the group of workers tries to stay Williams wholesome for a extremely expected junior marketing campaign.