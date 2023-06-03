2023 U.S. Open picks, odds, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions by top golf model that’s nailed 9 majors

Keegan Bradley has neglected the reduce in 5 of his 10 occupation U.S. Open appearances and completed sixtieth or worse in two different instances. However, he was once fourth in 2014 and 7th closing 12 months, so he is confirmed he has the possible to come back out of nowhere to problem the top of the 2023 U.S. Open box. He is 65-1 within the 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The U.S. Open 2023 begins on Thursday, June 15. Bradley will nonetheless wish to be on top of his sport to have a shot towards different 2023 U.S. Open contenders like Brooks Koepka (9-1), Scottie Scheffler (17-2) or Jon Rahm (8-1), however he is been round lengthy sufficient to grasp what that takes.

Before locking to your 2023 U.S. Open choices or getting into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you should definitely see the 2023 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Our proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,700 on its perfect bets for the reason that restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on top of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once in every single place Rahm’s 2d occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one immediately Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler successful in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its perfect bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all of the event, McClure’s perfect bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s perfect bets additionally integrated Jason Day successful outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, despite the fact that he hadn’t gained a PGA Tour match since 2018.

- Advertisement -

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 U.S. Open box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects have been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One primary marvel the model is looking for on the U.S. Open 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the vital top favorites, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the top 15. He gained the 2022 Open Championship, however he has no longer completed within the top 5 at both of the foremost championships this season. Smith was once outdoor the top 30 on the Masters in April, capturing 4-over-par.

- Advertisement -

He completed 9th on the PGA Championship in the second one primary of the 12 months, however was once by no means in competition for the name. Smith has struggled on the U.S. Open lately, failing to put within the top 35 since his debut in 2015. He has neglected the reduce in each and every of the closing two U.S. Open tournaments, so the model does no longer see any worth in backing Smith at brief golf odds on this 12 months’s version. See which golfers to fade here.

Another marvel: Dustin Johnson, a 28-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. He’s a goal for any individual in search of an enormous payday. Outside of his appearances on the Masters and PGA Championship, he is had a variety of good fortune this season, with a win and two top-10 showings in seven different tournaments.

Johnson has had respectable performances in his closing two U.S. Opens, however completed 3rd in 2018 and 6th in 2020. Still, he has pushed the ball additional than the contest and in his closing match, Johnson averaged over 26 extra yards off the tee over the sector. Golf fanatics know the way fiercely aggressive Johnson is and after respectable efforts in his closing two U.S. Opens, he must be motivated to make up for his subpar endings to his earlier primary tournaments this 12 months. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open choices

The model may be focused on 3 different golfers with U.S. Open odds 2023 longer than 20-1 who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it giant. You can only see the model’s 2023 U.S. Open picks here.

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 U.S. Open odds underneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.

2023 U.S. Open odds, box

See full the U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 17-2

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Max Homa 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Davis Riley 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Russell Henley 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Robert MacIntyre 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Rickie Fowler 110-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

JJ Spaun 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Cameron Tringale 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

Okay.H. Lee 150-1

JT Poston 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Nick Hardy 175-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Eddie Pepperell 200-1