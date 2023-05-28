2023 U.S. Open picks, odds, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions by top golf model that nailed 9 majors

The yr’s first two majors were rain-soaked adventures, so the locale of the 3rd will likely be a lot welcomed. Sunny Southern California will host the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course. Play starts on Thursday, June 15 with Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick the protecting champion. Europeans are going for a three-peat on the U.S. Open 2023 after Spaniard Jon Rahm’s 2021 win additionally got here in Southern California. At 9-1, Rahm simplest trails Scottie Scheffler (17-2) within the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

PGA champion Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are each 10-1, whilst longshots within the 2023 U.S. Open box come with Fitzpatrick (25-1), Jordan Spieth (25-1) and Dustin Johnson (28-1). Before locking on your 2023 U.S. Open selections or coming into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you’ll want to see the 2023 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,700 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on top of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model used to be far and wide Rahm’s 2d occupation primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It used to be the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler successful in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its easiest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s easiest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets additionally integrated Jason Day successful outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even supposing he hadn’t received a PGA Tour match since 2018.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 U.S. Open box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the effects had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One primary marvel the model is asking for on the U.S. Open 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour winner and some of the top favorites, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the top 15. He received the 2022 Open Championship, however he has no longer completed within the top 5 at both of the main championships this season. Smith used to be out of doors the top 30 on the Masters in April, capturing 4-over-par.

He completed 9th on the PGA Championship in the second one primary of the yr, however used to be by no means in rivalry for the identify. Smith has struggled on the U.S. Open lately, failing to position within the top 35 since his debut in 2015. He has overlooked the minimize in each and every of the closing two U.S. Open tournaments, so the model does no longer see any worth in backing Smith at brief golf odds on this yr’s version. See which golfers to fade here.

Another marvel: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. He’s a goal for someone searching for an enormous payday. Morikawa has victories on the British Open and PGA Championship, however the U.S. Open is the one primary through which he is had more than one top-five finishes. Those have come the closing two years, and over his closing 9 primary begins, Morikawa has six top-10s.

Morikawa is arguably the most productive ball-striker within the recreation, rating first in strokes received drawing near the fairway, 6th in using accuracy proportion and 7th in vegetables in legislation proportion. He additionally boasts a top-five mark in strokes received tee-to-green. The L.A.-born Morikawa may also have native fortify at Los Angeles Country Club, and his historical past at primary championships manner you should not forget about him with 2023 U.S. Open bets, in line with the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open selections

The model could also be focused on 3 different golfers with U.S. Open odds 2023 longer than 20-1 who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it large. You can only see the model’s 2023 U.S. Open picks here.

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 U.S. Open odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.

2023 U.S. Open odds, box

See full the U.S. Open 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler 17-2

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Max Homa 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Davis Riley 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Russell Henley 75-1

Abraham Ancer 75-1

Justin Rose 75-1

Tom Hoge 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Patrick Reed 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Robert MacIntyre 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Harold Varner 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Rickie Fowler 110-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

JJ Spaun 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Matthew NeSmith 150-1

Cameron Tringale 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

Ok.H. Lee 150-1

JT Poston 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Nick Hardy 175-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Eddie Pepperell 200-1