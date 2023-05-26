2023 U.S. Open picks, odds, field, date: Surprising PGA predictions by proven golf model that nailed 9 majors

Brooks Koepka took down the PGA Championship with a 9-under-par. Koepka was once 2nd on the Masters in April and can attempt to proceed his spectacular run in majors on the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club starting on Thursday, June 15. Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 on the planet, is the 17-2 favourite after completing 2nd on the PGA Championship. Jon Rahm, who gained the Masters, follows at 9-1, with Rory McIlroy at 10-1 in the most recent 2023 U.S. Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Koepka (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Patrick Cantlay (16-1) have the next-lowest odds to win the U.S. Open 2023.

The 3rd main of the 12 months is anticipated to be full of elite skill all over again at the West Coast, so which golfers must you play or fade when making your 2023 U.S Open bets? Before locking on your 2023 U.S. Open alternatives or coming into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure to see the 2023 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,700 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once everywhere Rahm’s 2nd profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its easiest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That guess hit at +4500, and for all of the match, McClure’s easiest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets additionally integrated Jason Day profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, although he hadn’t gained a PGA Tour match since 2018.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 U.S. Open box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the effects have been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard.

Top 2023 U.S. Open predictions

One main marvel the model is asking for on the U.S. Open 2023: Cameron Smith, a six-time PGA Tour winner and one of the crucial peak favorites, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the highest 15. He gained the 2022 Open Championship, however he has now not completed within the peak 5 at both of the key championships this season. Smith was once out of doors the highest 30 on the Masters in April, capturing 4-over-par.

He completed 9th on the PGA Championship in the second one main of the 12 months, however was once by no means in competition for the identify. Smith has struggled on the U.S. Open in recent times, failing to put within the peak 35 since his debut in 2015. He has neglected the minimize in each and every of the ultimate two U.S. Open tournaments, so the model does now not see any price in backing Smith at brief golf odds on this 12 months’s version. See which golfers to fade here.

Another marvel: Dustin Johnson, a 28-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. He’s a goal for any individual searching for an enormous payday. Johnson, with 24 profession PGA wins, has gained two majors, together with the 2016 U.S. Open.

Johnson is one in every of maximum a hit golfers in fresh historical past. He has 14 top-10 finishes with 8 top-five finishes over 30 majors since 2015. The 38-year-old has completed within the peak 3 in a minimum of one main in six of the ultimate 8 years. At 28-1 U.S. Open odds 2023, Johnson is offering price because of fresh disasters at majors, however his profession presentations the facility to rebound from a deficient efficiency. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open alternatives

The model may be focused on 3 different golfers with U.S. Open odds 2023 longer than 20-1 who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it giant. You can only see the model’s 2023 U.S. Open picks here.

So, who will win the U.S. Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} global? Check out the 2023 U.S. Open odds underneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.

2023 U.S. Open odds, box

