2023 U.S. Open odds, top picks, predictions, field: Golf expert avoiding Scottie Scheffler at Los Angeles CC

Several high-profile Californians are dreaming of victory within the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday from Los Angeles Country Club. L.A. local Collin Morikawa already has two primary titles, however Max Homa, who grew up in close by Burbank, is looking for a primary. The town hasn’t hosted a big because the 1948 U.S. Open at Riviera, however that is the 3rd U.S. Open within the state previously 5 years. Jon Rahm received the latest at Torrey Pines in 2021, and he is likely one of the stars within the 2023 U.S. Open box. Scottie Scheffler (13-2), Rahm (8-1) and Brooks Koepka (17-2) are the favorites within the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Viktor Hovland (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1) proper in the back of. Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Homa (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) are also some of the 2023 U.S. Open favorites, whilst Morikawa is priced at 25-1.

Before making any 2023 U.S. Open selections, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad focuses on making a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had implausible good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and making a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot prior to he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights right through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks, together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs. He used to be up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has centered his consideration at the 2023 U.S. Open box and has locked in his perfect bets, top sleepers and favorites to keep away from.

Top 2023 U.S. Open expert selections

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even supposing he is the No. 1 participant on the earth. The 26-year-old ranks 148th on excursion in strokes received hanging, which has price him victories just lately. Scheffler has completed within the top 5 in 4 instantly tournaments, however he hasn’t received because the Players Championship in March. He misplaced extra strokes at the inexperienced than another golfer who made the weekend at the Memorial and has misplaced 13 general over his previous two outings. “I just can’t bet him at such a small number,” Nejad instructed SportsLine.

On the opposite hand, Nejad sees worth in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to place previous primary disappointments in the back of him. The 31-year-old is 5th on excursion in scoring reasonable, ranks first in general riding and is 7th in vegetables in legislation. He's the highest-ranked participant and not using a primary identify, however six of his 8 profession victories have come during the last two seasons. Cantlay hasn't gotten one but on this marketing campaign, however he has seven top-10 finishes, together with 9th at the PGA. His primary effects had been reasonable thus far, however Nejad is anticipating that to modify.

How to make 2023 U.S. Open golfing selections

Nejad has locked in his perfect bets for the U.S. Open 2023 and is choosing a number of longshots, together with one participant who is priced upper than 50-1. This golfer's effects "have continued in a positive trajectory," and the expert expects him to make a powerful run.

So which avid gamers must you goal or keep away from for the 2023 U.S. Open, and which golfer within the U.S. Open 2023 box may convey an enormous payday of greater than 50-1?

2023 U.S. Open odds, box, contenders

2023 U.S. Open odds, box, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Ok.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000