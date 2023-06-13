2023 U.S. Open odds, top picks, predictions, field: Golf expert avoiding Scottie Scheffler at Los Angeles CC

Several high-profile Californians are dreaming of victory within the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday from Los Angeles Country Club. L.A. local Collin Morikawa already has two primary titles, however Max Homa, who grew up in close by Burbank, is looking for a primary. The town hasn’t hosted a big because the 1948 U.S. Open at Riviera, however that is the 3rd U.S. Open within the state previously 5 years. Jon Rahm received the latest at Torrey Pines in 2021, and he is likely one of the stars within the 2023 U.S. Open box. Scottie Scheffler (13-2), Rahm (8-1) and Brooks Koepka (17-2) are the favorites within the 2023 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Viktor Hovland (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1) proper in the back of. Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Homa (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1) are also some of the 2023 U.S. Open favorites, whilst Morikawa is priced at 25-1.
Nejad focuses on making a bet and DFS in golfing, amongst different sports activities. He’s had implausible good fortune within the outright and first-round chief markets and making a bet head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark amongst his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot prior to he ruled at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span whilst peppering in match outrights right through the 12 months. In 2023, Sportsline debuted “The Early Wedge,” and within the first 3 months of the display, he hit two FRLs and 3 outright winners. Nejad additionally had a successful head-to-head document in 8 of 10 weeks, together with complete match sweeps on head-to-head performs. He used to be up greater than 70 gadgets over that three-month span.
Top 2023 U.S. Open expert selections
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even supposing he is the No. 1 participant on the earth. The 26-year-old ranks 148th on excursion in strokes received hanging, which has price him victories just lately. Scheffler has completed within the top 5 in 4 instantly tournaments, however he hasn’t received because the Players Championship in March. He misplaced extra strokes at the inexperienced than another golfer who made the weekend at the Memorial and has misplaced 13 general over his previous two outings. “I just can’t bet him at such a small number,” Nejad instructed SportsLine.
On the opposite hand, Nejad sees worth in Patrick Cantlay as he tries to place previous primary disappointments in the back of him. The 31-year-old is 5th on excursion in scoring reasonable, ranks first in general riding and is 7th in vegetables in legislation. He’s the highest-ranked participant and not using a primary identify, however six of his 8 profession victories have come during the last two seasons. Cantlay hasn’t gotten one but on this marketing campaign, however he has seven top-10 finishes, together with 9th at the PGA. His primary effects had been reasonable thus far, however Nejad is anticipating that to modify. See who to back here.
2023 U.S. Open odds, box, contenders
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
Ok.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000