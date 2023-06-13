2023 U.S. Open odds, picks: Why you should root for these nine golfers to win at Los Angeles Country Club

The 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club would be the first amassing of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars for the reason that recreation used to be grew to become the other way up with news of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund coming in combination in a landmark settlement that can necessarily put all primary golfing operations beneath one umbrella. That drama will get put to the aspect this week, then again, because the on-course motion returns to the highlight with considerable storylines persisting forward of the 3rd primary championship of the season.

The City of Angels hosts our nationwide championship for the primary time in 75 years, marking a ancient but really uncommon prevalence within the sport. While the environment is new and the route impressive, the core of any nice tale stays the characters inside.

- Advertisement -

Plenty of major characters might be featured at the 123rd U.S. Open as Matt Fitzpatrick objectives to turn into the primary a success defender since Brooks Koepka (2017-18). Koepka, in the meantime, eyes his 6th primary championship recent off his go back to glory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club closing month. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hope to upload to their primary totals and cement their legacies.

Californians Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler are amongst the ones vying for primary victory No. 1. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton spherical out fan favorites in unbelievable shape with plans of having off the main schneid.

Below is an all-inclusive rooting information for the 2023 U.S. Open. Here’s a glance at the nine golfers who stand out probably the most, alongside their odds to win supplied via Caesars Sportsbook.

- Advertisement -

Who will win the U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international? Visit SportsLine to see the projected U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the fashion that is nailed nine golfing majors, together with this yr’s Masters.