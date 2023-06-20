2023 Travelers Championship odds, picks, field: PGA predictions, bets from golf model that nailed 9 majors

Rory McIlroy has 4 directly top-10 finishes, together with completing 2d and one shot in the back of Wyndham Clark on the U.S. Open final weekend. McIlroy has seven top-10 finishes in 12 occasions this season however continues to be in the hunt for his first victory since October. Could that come on the Travelers Championship 2023, teeing off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on Thursday? Scottie Scheffler, the sector’s No. 1 golfer with 5 directly top-five finishes, is the 6-1 favourite within the 2023 Travelers Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

He’s adopted through Patrick Cantlay (9-1) with McIlroy and Jon Rahm each at 10-1 odds. Xander Schauffele, who gained the Travelers Championship final 12 months, follows as 12-1. Before locking for your 2023 Travelers Championship alternatives, you should definitely see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $10,000 on its best possible bets because the restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once far and wide Rahm’s 2d profession primary victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one directly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler successful in 2022.

In addition, the model incorporated Nick Taylor in its best possible bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That wager hit at +7000, and for all of the event, McClure’s best possible bets returned just about $1,900. McClure’s best possible bets additionally incorporated Jason Day (17-1) successful outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, despite the fact that he hadn’t gained a PGA Tour match since 2018.

- Advertisement -

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 Travelers Championship box is about, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 occasions, and the effects had been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Travelers Championship predictions

One primary wonder the model is looking for on the Travelers Championship 2023: Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and probably the most favorites at 9-1, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 5. He has but to file a win this season, in spite of making the reduce in 14 of 15 tournaments that he has performed in.

- Advertisement -

Cantlay has best posted one top-10 end in his final 4 occasions, and he has no longer been within the peak 5 since April. He ranks out of doors the highest 30 at the PGA Tour in strokes won: method the golf green (0.483) and scrambling (63.35%), which has made it tough for him to stay tempo with one of the most peak golfers on this planet. Cantlay is being priced as an elite golfer, making him an hyped up technique to keep away from this week.

Another wonder: Max Homa, a 40-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the name. He has a a lot better likelihood to win all of it than his odds suggest, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday. Homa ignored the reduce on the U.S. Open however he entered final weekend with two top-10 finishes in his final 3 occasions and he is made 14 cuts in 17 tournaments this season.

The No. 9 ranked golfer on this planet ranks 8th in overall strokes won, together with 6th in strokes won: striking and thirteenth in strokes won: method the golf green. The 32-year-old has sported probably the most best possible putters at the PGA Tour this season, rating 2d in striking moderate. He’s been particularly sturdy striking from vital distances, rating 7th in striking from 20-25 toes and 6th in striking from past 25 toes and if Homa can sink a couple of putts from past 20 toes this weekend, that 40-1 price ticket may provide some critical worth. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Travelers Championship alternatives

The model could also be concentrated on 3 different golfers with Travelers Championship 2023 odds of 20-1 or longer who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may hit it giant. You can only see the model’s Travelers Championship picks here.

So, who will win the Travelers Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 Travelers Championship odds beneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Travelers Championship leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed 9 golf majors, together with this 12 months’s Masters.

2023 Travelers Championship odds, box

See the full Travelers Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +600

Patrick Cantlay +900

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1000

Xander Schauffele +1200

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Tom Kim +3300

Russell Henley +3300

Wyndham Clark +4000

Max Homa +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Cameron Young +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Brian Harman +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Denny McCarthy +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Si Woo Kim +6500

Austin Eckroat +7000

Adam Scott +8000

Shane Lowry +8000

C.T. Pan +9000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Ludvig Aberg +9000

Cam Davis +10000

Gary Woodland +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Eric Cole +15000

Sam Bennett +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Seamus Power +17500

Matt Kuchar +17500

Justin Suh +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Byeong Hun An +17500

Ok.H. Lee +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Will Gordon +22500

Emiliano Grillo +22500

Tom Hoge +22500

Thomas Detry +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Adam Schenk +22500

Chez Reavie +22500

Kevin Yu +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Nick Hardy +25000

Davis Riley +25000

J.T. Poston +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Sam Stevens +25000

Sepp Straka +25000

Adam Svensson +25000