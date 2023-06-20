2023 SEC win totals, odds, picks: Predictions as Georgia eyes perfection, LSU takes the next step





With Texas and Oklahoma set to go into the SEC in 2024, divisions will quickly be eradicated and the convention panorama we have recognized since 1992 will cross the means of the dinosaurs. Traditionalists have yet another season savor the outdated techniques sooner than issues get nuts.Both the LSU and Tennessee secured victories over Alabama a 12 months in the past, however now the Crimson Tide could have a shot at revenge with the Tigers and Volunteers set to make journeys to Tuscaloosa. Two-time nationwide champion Georgia will glance to proceed its dominance after operating the desk and pulling down TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Coach Kirby Smart shall be breaking in a brand new quarterback after Stetson Bennett IV guided the staff to back-to-back nationwide titles. What do the oddsmakers bring to mind the 2023 SEC season? Let’s destroy down the Caesars Sportsbook win overall projections and make game-by-game predictions (topic to many, many adjustments). AlabamaOver/below 10.5 winsWins: Middle Tennessee, at South Florida, Ole Miss, at Mississippi State, at Texas A&M, Arkansas, Tennessee, at Kentucky, Chattanooga, at AuburnLosses: Texas, LSUThe Crimson Tide have a ton of questions (by way of Alabama requirements) heading into the season, beginning at quarterback the place they picked up former Notre Dame signal-caller Tyler Buchner to compete with Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe. That’s a large downside taking into consideration they’re going to host Texas and big name Quinn Ewers — who torched the Tide in remaining season’s matchup sooner than leaving the sport with harm — in Week 2. LSU goes to be tricky as smartly taking into consideration the steadiness on the roster after remaining season’s run to the department identify. The saving grace for trainer Nick Saban is that the street agenda is a work of cake save for the always-wild go back and forth to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl. If the Tide best Texas or LSU, they’re going to cross over. I’m going to move below, however would by no means position a chance in opposition to Saban with my precise cash. Pick: Under 10.5 (-140)ArkansasOver/below 7.0 winsWins: Western Carolina, Kent State, BYU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn, FIU, MissouriLoss: at LSU, at Ole Miss, at Alabama, at FloridaArkansas lovers love to mention the SEC schedule-makers hate the Razorbacks, and it is arduous to argue in line with the street agenda they’ve in 2023. Don’t get me fallacious, I like trainer Sam Pittman and quarterback KJ Jefferson is a dark-horse contender for the Heisman Trophy, however going to Death Valley, Oxford, Tuscaloosa and Gainsville in the similar season is solely imply. Luckily for the Hogs, the house agenda is somewhat simple, they usually will have to best Texas A&M in a neutral-site sport. Pick: Over 7 (+120)AuburnOver/below 7.0 winsWins: UMass, at California, Samford, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, at Vanderbilt, New Mexico StateLosses: at Texas A&M, Georgia, at LSU, at Arkansas, AlabamaHugh Freeze has his paintings reduce out for him taking into consideration the state of the roster Bryan Harsin left at the back of. Games in opposition to Georgia and Alabama are at house (as is the case on odd-numbered years), however upsets in both of the ones is very not going. A nonconference sport at California is manageable, and the Tigers drew Vanderbilt as their rotating cross-division street sport. Freeze will have to be capable of orchestrate a two-game development from remaining season and hit the Las Vegas win overall. The Tigers are in a position to springing some upsets, but additionally at risk of a couple of slip-ups. Pick: Push FloridaOver/below 5.5 winsWins: McNeese State, Charlotte, at Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, at MissouriLosses: at Utah, Tennessee, at South Carolina, Georgia, at LSU, Florida StateThere’s now not numerous religion amongst the Gators fanbase going into Billy Napier’s 2nd 12 months. The season is bookended with a go back and forth to Utah and and a finale in opposition to rival Florida State — two groups that experience an opportunity to contend for a College Football Playoff berth. The shaky quarterback scenario is extra regarding, then again, as Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III combat it out to be the starter. On the different facet of the ball, the Gators protection was once a ways from stout a 12 months in the past. Even with a powerful dashing assault, it is arduous to consider them taking a large step ahead. Even in the event that they do, the agenda does not do them any favors. Pick: Over 5.5 (-140)GeorgiaOver/below 11.5 winsWins: UT-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, UAB, at Auburn, Kentucky, at Vanderbilt, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at Georgia TechLosses: NoneTypically, it is arduous to take the over on any staff when it calls for operating the desk. However, it is arduous to wager in opposition to the the two-time nationwide champions in any capability. Kirby Smart has confirmed he can reload as smartly as — if now not higher than — the Alabama groups of the mid-2010s. Sure, there is a quarterback combat between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, however Smart picked up two difference-makers at vast receiver from the switch portal in Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State). Plus, the Bulldogs simplest have 3 true street convention video games with the annual contention sport with Florida happening in Jacksonville, Florida. Pick: Over 11.5 (+110)KentuckyOver/below 6.5 winsWins: Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Akron, at Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, at LouisvilleLosses: Florida, at Georgia, at Mississippi State, Alabama, at South CarolinaQuarterback Devin Leary will have to kick get started an offense as Liam Coen settles in for his 2nd stint as Wildcats offensive coordinator. The mixture of Coen and Leary shall be sufficient to stay them in the majority in their video games and spring a few minor upsets alongside the means. The downside for Stoops is that his operating sport and offensive line struggled mightily remaining season. If he can get that taken care of out, this may well be one among the higher wagers on the board. We have to look it sooner than believing it, regardless that. Pick: Over 6.5 (-160) LSUOver/below 9.5 winsWins: Grambling, at Mississippi State, Arkansas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Auburn, Army, at Alabama, Florida, Georgia State, Texas A&MLosses: Florida StateLSU has a legitimate quarterback in Jayden Daniels, a deep vast receiver corps led by way of Malik Nabers, an skilled offensive line, one among the very best defensive avid gamers avid gamers in the nation in linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and trainer Brian Kelly effectively addressed the largest roster hollow — the secondary — in the switch portal. They Tigers drew Missouri as their street cross-division sport, which is not precisely a hard process. The Florida State sport in Week 1 goes to be tricky, however although they lose to the Seminoles, they’re greater than in a position to hitting the over. Pick: Over 9.5 (-120)Mississippi StateOver/below 6.5 winsWins: Southeastern Louisiana, Arizona, Western Michigan, Kentucky, Southern MissLosses: LSU, at South Carolina, Alabama, at Arkansas, at Auburn, at Texas A&M, Ole MissIt is nearly inconceivable to grasp what what to anticipate from Zach Arnett. He stepped in to train the Bulldogs remaining 12 months after the loss of life of the mythical Mike Leach. Mississippi State goes to stay a an identical Air Raid scheme, however it will be unfair to be expecting the offense to hum alongside at the similar degree. The protection goes to need to take a large step ahead on account of that, however the group of workers will not be there to do this. The Texas A&M and Auburn video games will make or destroy the Bulldogs’ bowl probabilities. Unfortunately for Arnett, either one of the ones are on the street. Pick: Under 6.5 (-130)MissouriOver/below 6.5 winsWins: South Dakota, Middle Tennessee, Memphis, at Vanderbilt, South CarolinaLosses: Kansas State, LSU, at Kentucky, at Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, at ArkansasThe Tigers have LSU on the docket as the cross-division rotating opponent, and this a foul 12 months to catch the Tigers. What’s extra, Missouri’s offensive has to toughen enormously to stay Brady Cook, Sam Horn or Jake Garcia blank in the pocket. There are a large number of toss-up video games for trainer Eli Drinkwitz, however it is arduous to agree with a staff that misplaced its best receiver (Lovett) and hasn’t used former stud recruit Luther Burden III in the means that many expected. Pick: Under 6.5 (-140) Ole MissOver/below 7.5 winsWins: Mercer, at Tulane, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, ULM, at Mississippi StateLosses: at Alabama, LSU, at Auburn, at GeorgiaThis win overall turns out to signify that the Rebels protection will battle and the three-man quarterback combat that includes Spencer Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Walker Howard is one out of necessity moderately than luxurious. Ole Miss has one among — if now not the — very best operating backs in the nation in Quinshon Judkins, so throttling the offense down and letting the operating sport prepare dinner might be in the fold for trainer Lane Kiffin.…



