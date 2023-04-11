2023 RBC Heritage odds, picks, field: Surprising PGA predictions, bets from model that nailed nine majors

The 2023 RBC Heritage will as soon as once more happen the week after the Masters, that includes an impressive box. However, the former winners of this tournament have normally now not executed smartly at Augusta National the week prior, with the remaining seven champions completing out of doors the highest 10 on the Masters. Jordan Spieth, who’s the protecting champion, overlooked the reduce on the Masters remaining yr. He is coming off a top-five end at Augusta this yr, and he’s 18-1 in the newest 2023 RBC Heritage odds.

The height 2023 RBC Heritage contenders are Scottie Scheffler (8-1) and Jon Rahm (17-2) after Rory McIlroy withdrew from the 2023 RBC Heritage box on Monday. Should you again any of the favorites together with your 2023 RBC Heritage bets? Before locking on your 2023 RBC Heritage alternatives, remember to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been RED-HOT for the reason that PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $7,400 on its best possible bets for the reason that restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once in every single place Rahm’s 2nd occupation main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner.

In addition, the model incorporated J.T. Poston in its best possible bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That guess hit at +5500, and for all of the match, McClure’s best possible bets returned nearly $1,100. McClure’s best possible bets incorporated Collin Morikawa profitable outright on the 2021 Open Championship, even if he was once indexed as a large 40-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors getting into the weekend! Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 RBC Heritage box is locked, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the consequences have been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 RBC Heritage predictions

One main wonder the model is looking for on the RBC Heritage 2023: Jordan Spieth, a three-time main champion and the protecting champion of this tournament, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the highest 10. He crowned Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the identify remaining yr, knocking a greenside bunker shot to simply seven inches at the first playoff hollow.

Spieth posted his 6th occupation top-five end at Augusta National remaining weekend, however he’s mentally fatigued heading into the 2023 RBC Heritage. He is getting set for his 9th get started in 11 weeks and is coping with the power of shielding his identify. SportsLine’s model does now not be expecting him to carry up towards an elite box, making him a golfer to vanish this week.

Another wonder: Tony Finau, a 22-1 longshot, makes a powerful run on the identify. He has a a lot better probability to win all of it than his odds indicate, so he is a goal for any person on the lookout for an enormous payday. Finau put in combination his maximum constant spherical of the weekend on Sunday at Augusta National, completing with an even-par 72.

He had a lot of birdie alternatives all over the spherical, however he in the long run completed with 16 pars. Finau has 3 victories within the remaining 8 months, together with the Houston Open previous this season. The 33-year-old has now not overlooked a reduce since November, so he’s a constant contender who’s price together with in 2023 RBC Heritage bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 RBC Heritage alternatives

2023 RBC Heritage odds, box

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Keegan Bradley +7000

Webb Simpson +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Adam Scott +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Gary Woodland +8000

Sepp Straka +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Ryan Fox +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Denny McCarthy +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Sam Ryder +13000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +13000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Justin Suh +13000

Harris English +13000

Thomas Detry +13000

Patrick Rodgers +15000