2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, picks, field: PGA predictions, best bets from model that nailed nine majors

Rory McIlroy will probably be eyeing a three-peat on the 2023 RBC Canadian Open starting on Thursday, June 8. McIlroy struggled all the way through the general spherical of the Memorial Tournament, however he can protect his back-to-back titles when he is taking on Oakdale Golf and Country Club this week. With Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler each taking the week off, McIlroy is the 9-2 favourite within the 2023 RBC Canadian Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Some of the opposite 2023 RBC Canadian Open contenders come with Tyrrell Hatton (12-1) and Sam Burns (12-1).

The second-highest ranked golfer within the 2023 RBC Canadian Open box is Matt Fitzpatrick, who received the RBC Heritage a number of weeks in the past. He's indexed a 14-1 at the PGA odds board

Our proprietary model, constructed through DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In reality, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets because the restart, nailing event after event.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And on the 2023 Masters, the model was once in every single place Rahm’s moment profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one immediately Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler profitable in 2022.

In addition, the model incorporated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for all the event, McClure’s best bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s best bets additionally incorporated Jason Day (17-1) profitable outright on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even if he hadn’t received a PGA Tour tournament since 2018.

This similar model has additionally nailed a whopping nine majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 RBC Canadian Open box is about, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 instances, and the effects had been unexpected.

Top 2023 RBC Canadian Open predictions

One main wonder the model is asking for on the RBC Canadian Open 2023: Sam Burns, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the crucial favorites at 14-1, stumbles this week and does not even crack the highest 5. Burns has struggled with consistency every now and then this season, lacking the minimize in 4 tournaments. He ignored the minimize in back-to-back tournaments final month on the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship ahead of completing T-6 on the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Burns ranks out of doors the highest 150 at the PGA Tour in strokes received: manner the golf green (-0.312) and is out of doors the highest 100 in using accuracy (57.62%). His inconsistency in the ones spaces have resulted in his 4 ignored cuts and restricted him to 1 victory this season. The model has him completing out of doors the highest 5 this weekend, making him a golfer to steer clear of with 2023 RBC Canadian Open bets.

Another wonder: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the name. He has a a lot better likelihood to win all of it than his odds suggest, so he is a goal for any individual in search of an enormous payday. While Fleetwood has but to win a event this season, he has been extraordinarily constant, making the minimize in 11 of 13 occasions.

He has became the ones 11 made cuts into six peak 25s, completing within the peak 10 on 3 events. Fleetwood completed tied for 5th on the Wells Fargo Championship final month ahead of posting a top-20 end on the PGA Championship, so he’s in excellent shape heading into this tournament. He had the week off final week, giving him a bonus over one of the crucial golfers within the 2023 RBC Canadian Open box. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 RBC Canadian Open choices

The model may be focused on 3 different golfers with RBC Canadian Open 2023 odds of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs.

So, who will win the RBC Canadian Open 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international?

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, box

2023 RBC Canadian Open odds, box

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tyrrell Hatton 12-1

Sam Burns 14-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 14-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Corey Conners 20-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Adam Hadwin 35-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

Adrian Meronk 50-1

Adam Svensson 55-1

Joseph Bramlett 60-1

Ludvig Aberg 65-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Alex Smalley 70-1

Eric Cole 75-1

Mackenzie Hughes 75-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Taylor Pendrith 80-1

Sam Stevens 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Maverick McNealy 90-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Ben Griffin 100-1

Michael Kim 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

S.H. Kim 100-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Harry Hall 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Vincent Norman 125-1

Akshay Bhatia 125-1

Webb Simpson 125-1

Brandon Wu 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

David Lipsky 125-1

C.T. Pan 150-1

Robby Shelton 150-1

Nate Lashley 150-1

Doug Ghim 150-1

Davis Thompson 175-1

Aaron Baddeley 175-1

Cameron Champ 175-1

Sam Ryder 175-1

Dylan Wu 175-1

Carson Young 175-1

Patton Kizzire 200-1

Lanto Griffin 225-1

Chez Reavie 225-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Charley Hoffman 275-1

Carl Yuan 275-1

Aaron Cockerill 275-1

Augusto Nunez 275-1

Jake Knapp 300-1