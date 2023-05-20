2023 PGA Championship tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule, groups for Round 3 on Saturday

We’ve reached the midway mark on the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill, and we could also be witnessing an all-time vintage. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler headlines the triumvirate atop the leaderboard, and he’s joined through Canadian Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland at 5 below. Follow PGA Championship reside leaderboard protection all through Round 3.

Scheffler and Conners will convey up the rear within the 3rd spherical and can start their weekend march to the Wanamaker Trophy at 2:50 p.m. ET. Scheffler appears to be like to sign up for Hale Irwin as the one golfer to win the Players Championship and the PGA Championship in the similar season as Conners goals to damage the coronation.

Hovland will precede them along Justin Suh at 2:40 p.m. However, it can be the gang sooner than the penultimate pair that attracts probably the most eyeballs as big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and four-time primary champion Brooks Koepka are set to head along each and every different at 2:30 p.m.

As for those that need to profit from their Moving Days, glance no additional than Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy. The two males who represented Ireland within the the 2021 Summer Olympics will start at 1:40 p.m. Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott are any other pair of primary champions grouped in combination and are scheduled to start Round 3 at 12:20 p.m.

Let’s check out all of the tee instances and groups for Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Also, take a look at our whole PGA Championship TV agenda and protection information.

2023 PGA Championship tee instances, Round 3 groups

All instances Eastern