2023 PGA Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from golf model that nailed 9 majors

The 2nd important of the 12 months might be determined when the PGA Tour heads to Oak Hill Country Club for the 2023 PGA Championship. The PGA Championship 2023, which will get underway on Thursday, May 18, will characteristic a star-studded box with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas a number of the family names chasing the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. Thomas can turn out to be the primary golfer to win the PGA Championship in consecutive years for the primary time since Books Koepka did so in 2018-2019.

Rahm, the No. 1 ranked participant on the earth, is the 9-1 favourite in step with the newest 2023 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Thomas is 14-1 to copy, whilst Scheffler (10-1) and McIlroy (10-1) also are a number of the peak 2023 PGA Championship contenders. Before locking on your 2023 PGA Championship choices or coming into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure to see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed via DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $7,400 on its easiest bets because the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on peak of the leaderboard on the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was once all over the place Rahm’s 2nd occupation important victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was once two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him because the winner. It was once the second one instantly Masters win for the model, which additionally nailed Scottie Scheffler successful in 2022.

In addition, the model integrated J.T. Poston in its easiest bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That wager hit at +5500, and for all the match, McClure’s easiest bets returned virtually $1,100. McClure’s easiest bets integrated Collin Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, despite the fact that he was once indexed as an enormous 40-1 longshot.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors coming into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed huge returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship box is taking form, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the consequences had been unexpected. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One important wonder the model is looking for on the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the most peak favorites, stumbles this week and infrequently cracks the highest 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club as soon as prior to on the 2013 PGA Championship and ignored the minimize. He’s completed thirtieth or worse in his ultimate 3 PGA Championship begins and has simply two occupation top-10s throughout 10 begins on the important.

Spieth was once at his easiest and successful majors when his putter was once on, however he is regressed significantly at the vegetables. He ranks simply 76th in strokes received hanging (.098) and 113th in general hanging (238.5). Those struggles are resulting in additional strokes, obvious via Spieth rating outdoor the highest 100 at the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn’t recaptured his major-winning shape, and the model sees a long way higher having a bet choices within the 2023 PGA Championship box.

Another wonder: Patrick Cantlay, a 22-1 longshot, makes a robust run on the name. He’s a goal for someone searching for an enormous payday. Cantlay is a long-ball hitter who is averaging over 305 yards in step with pressure this season. Cantlay’s talent to pressure the ball deep into the golf green has allowed him to make use of his brief irons on means pictures. That deadly mixture has helped the 30-year-old hit 72.22% of vegetables in law this season, which ranks fourth on excursion.

Plus, Cantlay has confirmed he can beat the most productive avid gamers on excursion, successful the Tour Championship in 2021, making him a robust price select on your 2023 PGA Championship bets, in step with the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship choices

The model could also be concentrated on 3 different golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make unexpected runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it giant. You can only see the model’s PGA Championship picks here.

So, who will win the PGA Championship 2023, and which longshots will stun {the golfing} international? Check out the 2023 PGA Championship odds underneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed nine golf majors, including this year’s Masters.

2023 PGA Championship odds, box

See full the PGA Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Brooks Koepka 19-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Will Zalatoris 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 35-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Max Homa 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Sahith Theegala 60-1

Paul Casey 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Tiger Woods 65-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Webb Simpson 80-1

Okay.H. Lee 80-1

Mackenzie Hughes 80-1

Mito Pereira 80-1

Tom Hoge 85-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Keegan Bradley 90-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Aaron Wise 90-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Marc Leishman 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Rickie Fowler 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Luke List 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Matthew Wolff 125-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

JT Poston 150-1

Maverick McNealy 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

JJ Spaun 150-1

Jhonattan Vegas 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Lee Westwood 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Russell Knox 250-1

Ryan Palmer 250-1