2023 PGA Championship odds, golf picks: Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth predictions by model that nailed the Masters

There have handiest been 8 repeat winners in the historical past of the PGA Championship. Justin Thomas will attempt to get away of a funk to transform the 9th at Oak Hill Country Club beginning Thursday at the PGA Championship 2023. Thomas received closing yr’s PGA Championship in a playoff towards Will Zalatoris at Southern Hills and can attempt to out survive a skilled 2023 PGA Championship box. Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy can even search their 3rd PGA Championship victories. McIlroy is 11-1 in the 2023 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whilst Koepka and Thomas are 18-1 and 20-1, respectively.

Mickelson is an 85-1 longshot to damage his personal file as the oldest main champion in historical past, whilst Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are 7-1 co-favorites and the height 2023 PGA Championship contenders. The first 2023 PGA Championship tee occasions are on Thursday morning. Before locking on your 2023 PGA Championship choices or getting into any PGA DFS tournaments on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, make sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In truth, the model is up over $8,800 on its highest bets since the restart, nailing match after match.

McClure’s model predicted Jon Rahm would end on height of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model used to be all over the place Rahm’s moment profession main victory heading into the weekend. Rahm used to be two strokes off the lead heading into the 3rd spherical, however the model nonetheless projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model incorporated Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its highest bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That wager hit at +4500, and for the whole match, McClure’s highest bets returned over $1,100. McClure’s highest bets additionally incorporated J.T. Poston successful outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, despite the fact that he used to be indexed as an enormous 55-1 longshot, and Jason Day successful the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, despite the fact that he hadn’t received a PGA Tour tournament since 2018.

This identical model has additionally nailed a whopping 9 majors getting into the weekend. Anyone who has adopted it has noticed large returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship is drawing near, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 occasions, and the effects have been sudden. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2023 PGA Championship predictions for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is asking for at the PGA Championship 2023: Rory McIlroy, a four-time main champion, stumbles big-time and does not even crack the height 10. Since turning into a two-time PGA champion in 2014, McIlroy has struggled at the main. Over his closing 8 appearances, he has two times as many finishes out of doors the height 25 (4) as he has finishes in the height 10 (two).

McIlroy additionally does not input the PGA Championship 2023 in the highest shape. The result of his closing 3 stroke play occasions are ignored minimize, ignored minimize, forty seventh position. Seven of his closing 8 rounds of stroke play have noticed him fail to damage par. Additionally, McIlroy ranks out of doors the height 170 excursion avid gamers in riding accuracy share and vegetables in legislation share, making him one to vanish in 2023 PGA Championship bets, in line with the model. See who else to fade here.

The model has additionally locked in its projection for three-time main champion Jordan Spieth, who completed moment in the 2015 PGA Championship and is one win clear of a profession grand slam. Spieth got here out of the gate sizzling after a brief however spectacular stint at the University of Texas, successful the 2015 Masters and 2015 U.S. Open sooner than his twenty second birthday. He earned an Open Championship victory in 2017 at Royal Birkdale and at the time used to be thought to be a shoo-in to enroll in golf’s elite with a victory in all 4 majors.

However, Spieth went just about 4 years with out a victory sooner than in any case incomes a twelfth PGA Tour win at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. He adopted that up with a win in the 2022 RBC Heritage and has climbed as much as No. 10 in the global after falling to as little as 92nd in 2021. Spieth has a runner-up end and a 3rd position at the PGA Championship, however he is completed thirtieth or worse in his closing 3 begins on this tournament. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the different hand, the model has additionally tested Jon Rahm’s possibilities to win his moment main championship of the season. Rahm and Scheffler had been jockeying for the height spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for months, with Rahm recently occupying the height spot due to seven international wins over the closing 13 months. He leads the PGA Tour in general strokes won (2.625) and is top-50 in all 4 main strokes-gained classes this season.

However, Rahm had to take more than one weeks off following his runner-up end at the Mexico Open on account of an impressive agenda and this has been an tournament that has challenged him in the previous. In six profession PGA Championship begins, Rahm has completed forty eighth or worse on 3 events. On the turn aspect, he completed fourth in 2018 and 8th in 2021. Oak Hill reputedly works in his choose now that it is been spread out and was a second-shot path. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship choices

The model is concentrated on 3 golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make sudden runs. Anyone who backs those longshots may just hit it huge. You can only see the model’s 2023 PGA Championship picks here.

Who will win the 2023 PGA Championship, which longshots will stun the {golfing} global, and the place will Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy end? Check out the newest 2023 PGA Championship odds beneath after which visit SportsLine to see the projected PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 9 golf majors, together with the Masters.

2023 PGA Championship odds, box

Jon Rahm 7-1

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 45-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 70-1

Wyndham Clark 701

Justin Rose 75-1

Joaquin Niemann 75-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 85-1

Ok.H. Lee 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau 90-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Davis Riley 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Webb Simpson 150-1

Paul Casey 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Anirban Lahiri 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Adrian Meronk 150-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Brian Harman 175-1

Alex Noren 175-1

Jordan Smith 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Thriston Lawrence 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Taylor Montgomery 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

JJ Spaun 200-1

Cam Davis 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Pabblo Larrazabal 200-1

Taylor Pendrith 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Joel Dahmen 225-1

Luke List 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Matthew NeSmith 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Maverick McNealy 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Emiliano Grillo 250-1

Ockie Strydom 250-1

Sepp Straka 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Brandon Wu 275-1

JT Poston 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Sam Horsfield 300-1

Scott Stallings 300-1

Nick Taylor 350-1

Ben Taylor 350-1

Mark Hubbard 350-1

Justin Suh 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Chez Reavie 350-1

Danny Willett 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Callum Shinkwin 350-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Sam Ryder 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Trey Mullinax 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Zach Johnson 500-1

David Micheluzzi 500-1

Adam Schenk 500-1

Nico Echavarria 500-1

Steven Alker 750-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

John Daly 2000-1

Y.E. Yang 2000-1