2023 NHL Playoff Picture: Top Seeds and Wild Card Predictions

Here’s a have a look at the NHL playoff image with one week last within the common season.

With 9 days last at the agenda (8 should you exclude Good Friday’s empty slot), there are 4 Stanley Cup playoff spots nonetheless to be claimed.

- Advertisement - Let’s check out who is in, who is nonetheless a are living, and who is prone to advance.

Eastern Conference

Here are the groups that experience already clinched a playoff spot.

Boston Bruins (Presidents’ Trophy winners)

Carolina Hurricanes

New Jersey Devils

New York Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning

- Advertisement - The Bruins have already clinched first position, and are slowly getting again to complete well being as they wait for their first spherical opponent.

The two wild card spots haven’t begun to be claimed, with 3 groups proper within the thick of the chase and any other clinging to existence.

Heading into Thursday’s motion, the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders had been in with 87 issues. The Pittsburgh Penguins sit down one level again, and all 3 groups have 4 video games last.

The Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators have 81 issues, however there may be faint hope for the Sabres seeing as they have got six video games last at the agenda.

Moneypuck has Florida and the Islanders advancing, whilst the Penguins and Islanders most likely have the better schedules.

The Islanders are set to play Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Washington, and Montreal. The Penguins get Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago, and Columbus. Three of 4 are very winnable for each groups.

Florida, in the meantime, performs Ottawa, Washington, Toronto, and Carolina. While the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes would possibly relaxation some avid gamers, the ones video games might be more difficult.

Locked on Islanders host Gil Martin defined some causes to be constructive concerning the workforce from Long Island.

Western Conference

Similar to the East, all however the wild card spots have already been claimed out West.

Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Minnesota Wild

The Oilers would be the simplest workforce within the NHL with 3 100-point scorers this season, and made an actual remark this week with a win over the Kings, consistent with Locked on Oilers host Brett Holden.

Seattle can clinch their first playoff berth in franchise historical past as early as Thursday.

How? If the Kraken defeat the Arizona Coyotes in any style OR in the event that they get one level towards the Coyotes AND the Predators lose to the Hurricanes in any style.

As Erika Ayala of Locked on Kraken explains, this workforce holds its destiny in their very own fingers, and shall be in barring a large cave in.

That leaves the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, and Nashville Predators to duke it out for the general spot, a race that were given much more attention-grabbing Wednesday due to a Calgary win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

As a outcome, the Jets and Flames sit down stage at 89 issues, however Winnipeg has one fewer sport performed. Nashville is 3 issues again, with 5 video games last on their agenda.

Moneypuck seems to favor the Jets here, however their agenda is a ways from simple. There’s an enormous sport towards the Predators on deck, then they are going to play San Jose, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Calgary’s at an obstacle with simplest 3 video games left, however they are all winnable: Vancouver, Nashville, and San Jose. Losing to Chicago previous this week in point of fact hurts looking back, even though.

As for the Predators, they have got giant video games arising towards each Winnipeg and Calgary, and additionally play Carolina, Minnesota, and Colorado.

Is Winnipeg nonetheless in a excellent position to make the playoffs, or are their hopes and desires on existence fortify? Locked on Jets host Harrison Lee broke it down.