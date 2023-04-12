2023 NFL Sunday Ticket pricing details: YouTube finally reveals how much popular NFL package will cost

When the NFL introduced in December that YouTube can be taking on rights to Sunday Ticket beginning in 2023, one key element that used to be ignored of the announcement used to be how much the package would cost. Four months later, we now finally have the solution to that query.

YouTube unveiled the pricing main points for the impending season and it sort of feels the corporate goes to check out to do its absolute best to get other people signed up as early as imaginable. YouTube will offer early chicken pricing for any person who subscribes to Sunday Ticket by means of June 6.

The pricing will be other in accordance with while you join and whether or not you are a subscriber to YouTube TV. Here’s a take a look at a breakdown of the pricing main points that were unveiled on Tuesday.

YouTube TV subscribers

$249 in keeping with season if you buy by means of June 6

$349 in keeping with season if you buy after June 6

$289 in keeping with season if you happen to package with RedZone and buy by means of June 6

$389 in keeping with season if you happen to package with RedZone if you buy after June 6

If you are a YouTube subscriber, you’ll be able to additionally have the opportunity of buying JUST the RedZone Channel for $10.99 per 30 days all the way through the season.

For individuals who do not subscribe to YouTube TV, you’ll be able to additionally have the ability to subscribe to Sunday Ticket, nevertheless it will cost relatively extra.

Here’s the pricing breakdown for non-subscribers:

$349 in keeping with season if you buy by means of June 6

$449 in keeping with season if you buy after June 6

$389 in keeping with season if you happen to package with RedZone and buy by means of June 6

$489 in keeping with season if you happen to package with RedZone if you buy after June 6

For those that have by no means subscribed to the popular NFL package, Sunday Ticket contains all out-of-market regular-season video games that air each and every Sunday on each Fox and CBS (Local video games are blacked out on Sunday Ticket and will handiest be watched at the native CBS or Fox station.)

Some enthusiasts had was hoping that YouTube would possibly be offering the choice to buy a unmarried recreation or a package that will permit them to look at only one staff’s out-of-market video games, however neither of the ones will be choices this yr.

The upcoming NFL season will mark the thirtieth anniversary of NFL Sunday Ticket, however this will be the primary time that the package may not be airing on DirecTV. The satellite tv for pc corporate had held the rights to the package since Sunday Ticket’s first yr in 1994, however Google got here in and snatched the rights away again in December.

The deal between the NFL and Google runs for seven years and the tech corporate, which owns YouTube, will be paying more or less $2 billion in keeping with season over the lifetime of the deal, according to CNBC.

For 2023, the pricing for Sunday Ticket is in truth lovely aggressive, if now not higher, than what DirecTV used to be providing remaining yr. In 2022, the most cost effective Sunday Ticket package cost $293.94, however you needed to subscribe to DirecTV. Any YouTube TV subscribers who join now will be getting a pleasant bargain in comparison to remaining yr’s worth.