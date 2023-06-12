2023 NFL season: Brock Purdy, Calvin Ridley among 20 candidates to become first-time Pro Bowlers





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags By now, we all know that Pro Bowls are a ways from the end-all, be-all when it comes to spotting the most productive of the most productive within the NFL. There is in all probability no higher fresh instance than the Ravens’ Tyler Huntley, who made 2022’s all-star lineup regardless of taking part in in simply six video games. Still, Pro Bowl honors is usually a excellent barometer for the way a lot recognize a participant instructions league-wide.Some gamers, like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald, are perennial locks. But others are nonetheless in search of their first invite.With that during thoughts, now we have recognized 20 candidates to become first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023: His restoration from an elbow harm may just complicate his availability, however equipped he keeps the improve of 49ers brass as soon as wholesome, he is arrange to achieve a Kyle Shanahan offense suffering from playoff-ready guns. He’s additionally were given the integrated fan following from his unbelievable 7-0 run in video games he began and completed as a rookie, and he performs in a comparably vulnerable convention for famous person QBs. He’s were given far to cross as a decision-maker throwing the ball, however he proved in 2022 he is already were given MVP-level dashing skill. Pair that with a reliable supporting forged that includes a real No. 1 in D.J. Moore, and he might be probably the most NFL’s peak playmakers. All eyes are on Calvin Ridley in Jacksonville (extra on him beneath), however Etienne has already proven to be in lockstep with Trevor Lawrence as a software guy out of the backfield. Freed from harm restoration, he is heading in the right direction to be at peak pace for a emerging offense. He’s coming off a late-year ankle harm, however the entirety else screams “workhorse.” Pierce used to be a punishing tackle-shedder as a rookie, and new trainer DeMeco Ryans figures to lean on him whilst introducing rookie QB C.J. Stroud to the NFL. Like Pierce, his promising rookie season used to be lower brief due to harm. But his explosion must be complemented via Aaron Rodgers’ arrival beneath heart. The whole Jets offense must be extra environment friendly now, that means his red-zone probabilities must cross up. Believe it or now not, Ridley by no means earned a Pro Bowl nod in his 5 seasons with the Falcons, even though he did cross All-Pro for a 1,300-yard breakout in 2020. Now positioned as Trevor Lawrence’s peak goal on Doug Pederson’s offense, he is poised to cross off once more. It’ll at all times be just a little tough for him to post gaudy numbers reverse A.J. Brown on an Eagles workforce that still loves to run it. But Smith has all of Jalen Hurts’ consider as a gutsy crunch-time goal, and now he is were given a 1,000-yard marketing campaign off of which to construct. Banged up for a polarizing run in New York, Toney had a coming-out birthday party because the Chiefs’ Super Bowl standout on particular groups. With JuJu Smith-Schuster long gone in Ok.C., Andy Reid may just glance to make the most of him much more as a gadget-type speedster. If you play along Justin Jefferson, you might be most certainly gonna fare lovely smartly. It is helping that the first-round select enters Minnesota as a cunning route-runner, changing Adam Thielen, and that the Vikings may just additionally lean much more into the go if Dalvin Cook exits. Even even though he is been probably the most peak skills on the place since taking on for Zach Ertz, he hasn’t performed a complete season since his rookie yr. Healthier going into 2023, Goedert must be primed for top-end marks so long as Jalen Hurts is his QB. One of probably the most underrated gamers on an stepped forward offense, Freiermuth has long gone back-to-back seasons with 60 catches, excelling as a security valve for Kenny Pickett. The workforce’s addition of Darnell Washington must permit him to cross downfield much more. After parlaying a forged 2022 right into a profitable free-agent maintain the Chiefs, Taylor must have the benefit of having an acrobat like Patrick Mahomes as his QB. Like Orlando Brown Jr., his popularity is about to skyrocket for merely being a part of a title-contending entrance. The 2021 first-rounder made a gigantic bounce as Kirk Cousins’ blind-side blocker remaining yr. If the Vikings slip within the standings, his highlight would possibly flicker. But he is nonetheless were given a possibility to be the highest lineman on a high-octane go offense, which is at all times a plus. “Ickey” proved up to the duty because the Panthers’ peak draft select in 2022, status company for a slew of middling QBs. Now, with Bryce Young as his signal-caller, Ekwonu’s poised to headline an offense on the upward push in an overly winnable NFC South. The giant guy is not just coming into a freelance yr after an higher presence in opposing groups’ backfields. He’s additionally were given the fortune of running beneath new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who must assist him become much more disruptive as a 3-4 finish. A forged gap-plugger for each the Giants and Vikings, Tomlinson will now have arguably the most productive pass-rushing spouse of his profession in Myles Garrett. It’d be a marvel if he did not exceed, let on my own fit, his most up-to-date QB-hit totals so long as he remains wholesome. Considered probably the most most secure potentialities of the 2023 rookie elegance, Anderson could not have landed in a greater spot, finding out along vet Jerry Hughes and beneath ex-49ers coordinator DeMeco Ryans. He’s were given the equipment to be an immediate double-digit sack artist. Raise your hand in the event you knew this man had 9 extra sacks than T.J. Watt in 2022. Of direction, Watt used to be banged up, however nonetheless, Highsmith has persistently gotten higher as a high-motor rusher. Now that his identify is at the map, he is due. Statistically talking, remaining yr’s No. 1 total select had a quiet rookie yr. But glance nearer at his late-year have an effect on, and you’ll be able to see a majestic rusher getting into his personal, and arising when it issues maximum. The Jags are emerging, and he is set to apply swimsuit. After six forged, if unspectacular, seasons in Baltimore, Clark is getting a recent get started within the Big Apple, the place he will experience an excellent stingier protection beneath Robert Saleh. Alongside Sauce Gardner, Jordan Whitehead and Co., he will get alternatives to make performs. require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0485/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:(*20*),”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.12.0/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”}},”waitSeconds”:300});



