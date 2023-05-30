2023 NFL season: 100 things to know with 100 days until Week 1 kickoff; news, notes and odds for all 32 teams





The 2023 NFL offseason calendar is brimming with giant occasions, corresponding to the learning camps, roster cutdowns, and preseason video games prior to the actual matchups start. However, the common season, which marks the professional march against the following Lombardi Trophy, is ready to get started in simply 100 days! In preparation for the impending season, we now have compiled 100 crucial things you wish to have to know forward of the 2023 marketing campaign.

Here are the primary 26 things at the listing:

1. The 2023 NFL season will kick off on September 7, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The protecting Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Detroit Lions.

2. The Chiefs are in search of to repeat as Super Bowl champions, a feat that the Patriots completed from 2004-2005. They are coming off a 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, their 2d championship in 4 seasons.

3. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, is the winner of 2 NFL MVP awards and has led the group to 5 instantly AFC Championship appearances. He has additionally thrown a minimum of 37 touchdowns in 4 of his 5 seasons as a starter.

4. Mahomes can have a brand new offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, who’s returning because the Chiefs OC for the second one time. This trade comes after Eric Bieniemy left to turn out to be the Commanders’ OC and assistant head trainer.

5. The Chiefs trainer, Andy Reid, is hoping for his 8th instantly AFC West name and 11th consecutive successful season and is broadly thought to be one of the crucial best possible coaches in NFL historical past.

6. The Chiefs’ important adjustments are in advance and out broad, with beginning left take on Orlando Brown Jr. leaving for the Bengals, and JuJu Smith-Schuster becoming a member of the Patriots. The group signed Jawaan Taylor to exchange Brown and is depending on a committee of receivers, together with Rashee Rice, Richie James, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Travis Kelce.

7. The Lions had a very good finish to their 2022 season, successful 8 in their ultimate ten video games, making them a preseason darling. They have one in every of 4 primetime video games on their 2023 time table, together with a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Packers.

8. The Lions have no longer made the playoffs in seven years and have no longer received a playoff recreation since 1991. However, they’re the favorites at Caesars Sportsbook to win the NFC North, one thing they’ve no longer completed in 30 years.

9. The Lions’ boosted reputation comes from a hectic offseason the place they added fast RB Jahymr Gibbs and a number of new defensive backs, together with Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Brian Branch. The QB, Jared Goff, additionally had a productive season feeding Amon-Ra St. Brown, a deep WR corps.

10. The Vikings, who ultimate received the NFC North, went 13-4 below new trainer Kevin O’Connell in 2022 however misplaced their first playoff recreation to the Giants. They spent many of the offseason dropping veteran salaries, with the most important names being Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks, and Za’Darius Smith.

11. The Vikings have one of the vital explosive cross catchers within the NFL in Justin Jefferson, who gathered over 4800 yards in his first two seasons. QB Kirk Cousins is in a freelance 12 months and has been productive all through his five-year stint in pink, however he has led only one postseason victory.

12. Jordan Love is taking on because the Packers’ signal-caller after 3 years in the back of Aaron Rodgers, who opted to facilitate a industry to the Jets after brooding about retirement. Now, Love, a first-round draft select in 2020, is ready to usher within the subsequent bankruptcy at Lambeau.

13. Rodgers’ relocation to the Jets is likely one of the greatest storylines of the 2023 season. He hopes to deliver a Lombardi Trophy to the Jets, one thing that has no longer took place since Joe Namath did so in 1968. Rodgers is beginning his first season outdoor of Green Bay at age 39.

14. Interestingly, Rodgers’s transfer to the Jets sees him inadvertently following within the footsteps of his famed predecessor, Brett Favre, who spent 16 seasons in Green Bay prior to touchdown with New York by means of industry in 2008.

15. Rodgers is broadly regarded as the lacking piece to a possible championship bid for the Jets, who had a well-rounded roster in 2022 however struggled in large part with deficient play from QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 total draft select from the former 12 months.

16. Rodgers’ new group incorporates RB Breece Hall, who shone as a rookie prior to harm, WR Garrett Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the 12 months, WR Allen Lazard, and a stellar protection with younger playmakers like defensive take on Quinnen Williams, protection Jordan Whitehead, and cornerback Sauce Gardner, the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

17. Rodgers’ departure from the Packers has signaled a full-on tilt against long-term making plans. They are depending on more youthful cross catchers, corresponding to Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and rookie Jayden Reed, to fortify Jordan Love. Coach Matt LaFleur additionally plans to depend closely at the group’s RB tandem, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

18. The Bears also are putting religion in a tender QB, former first-rounder Justin Fields, who had an excellent 1100+ dashing yards in 2022 however is having a look to expand as a passer. Chicago desirous about including assist for Fields this offseason, in particular with the purchase of former Panthers WR D.J. Moore.

19. Despite handiest successful 3 video games in 2022, the Bears are scheduled for a minimum of 4 primetime video games in 2023, together with a (*1*) matchup with the Panthers, who even have a younger QB.

20. The Panthers decided on Alabama’s Bryce Young with this 12 months’s No. 1 total draft select, and he’s set to open his rookie season as Carolina’s starter, status at simply 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 kilos.

21. Young might be coached by way of Frank Reich, who was once all of a sudden fired by way of the Colts early within the 2022 season. The new coach-QB pairing will get pleasure from a stingy protection that accommodates one of the most recreation’s maximum promising younger defenders, corresponding to cross rusher Brian Burns, defensive lineman Derrick Brown, and cornerback Jaycee Horn.

22. Reich’s former boss, Doug Pederson, is having a look to construct on his 9-8 debut season because the Jaguars’ trainer. Jacksonville received the AFC South in 2022 and then dissatisfied the Chargers in a historical wild-card comeback. Their QB, former No. 1 select Trevor (*32*), can have a brand new most sensible goal in former Falcons standout Calvin Ridley, received midseason however overlooked all of 2022 due to a suspension.

23. The Texans are on their fourth head trainer in as many seasons, welcoming DeMeco Ryans from the 49ers after a 7-26-1 run below David Culley and Lovie Smith. Though they shied clear of splashy veteran additions, they made daring draft choices with QB C.J. Stroud and cross rusher Will Anderson Jr. at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

24. Stroud is arguably Houston’s maximum polished pocket passer for the reason that emergence of former Pro Bowl starter Deshaun Watson, however he is operating with a makeshift offensive line and receiving corps as a rookie.

25. Speaking of Watson, he’s feeling the power to ship in Cleveland after the (*100*) invested considerably in him ultimate offseason. Acquired in a blockbuster industry, then signed to a record-breaking $230 million assured contract regardless of sitting out all of 2022 and dealing with dozens of civil complaints alleging off-field misconduct, the QB struggled after coming back from an 11-game suspension.

26. The (*100*) have leaned on Nick Chubb’s stable dashing…



