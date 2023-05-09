2023 NFL schedule rumors: NFL planning to hold first Monday tripleheader in league history on Christmas Day

The NFL is planning to make history this 12 months by way of keeping its first Monday tripleheader on Christmas Day. According to NBC Sports, 3 video games are anticipated to be scheduled for Dec. 25. In the previous, when Christmas has fallen on a Monday, the NFL has handiest scheduled two video games on the instance, because it did in 2006 and 2017.

However, due to the good fortune of Christmas video games in contemporary years, the league is elevating the stakes this time round. In truth, the NFL has scheduled a complete of six Christmas video games during the last 3 years – one in 2020, two in 2021, and 3 in 2022 – and they all have been extremely watched, with ultimate 12 months’s recreation between the Packers and Dolphins being some of the ten maximum watched regular-season video games of the 2022 season with 25.9 million audience.

- Advertisement -

The NFL has been enjoying regular-season video games on Christmas since 1989 and has all the time sought to make the most of the vacation each time possible. The league performed its first Christmas doubleheader in 2004, and now, 19 years later, we’re most probably to see the first Monday tripleheader. Last 12 months, the NFL held its first-ever Christmas tripleheader, and it could no longer be sudden to see this change into a staple on the NFL schedule just like the Thanksgiving tripleheader.

However, it may well be moderately more difficult to pull off a Christmas tripleheader since Christmas can infrequently fall on a Tuesday or Wednesday, which might be days the NFL does not generally schedule video games. Christmas will if truth be told fall on a Wednesday in 2024, so we will be expecting to see if the league plans to make the Dec. 25 tripleheader a normal match on the schedule beginning subsequent season.

If the NFL follows the similar Christmas schedule as ultimate 12 months, the 2023 video games can be staggered during the day with kickoff instances at 1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and eight:20 p.m. ET.