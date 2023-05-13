2023 NFL schedule release: Ranking five teams with the toughest stretches, including Giants and Patriots





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags The 2023 NFL schedule is after all right here, and it is time for the lovers of all 32 fanbases to start out speculating if their squads could make the postseason. Thursday evening was once beautiful pivotal in the case of forecasting how the 2023 season will pan out. Games are gained and misplaced on the box, no longer on paper or via a laugh social media movies. But we will determine a difficult schedule after we see it. We don’t seem to be best speaking a couple of workforce’s energy of schedule primarily based off in their combatants’ 2022 report, we’re speaking about difficult stretches that might finally end up deciding the season as a complete. These stretches may just come at the very finish of the 12 months, proper in the center and even in the starting. Let’s check out some teams that were not achieved any favors via the league’s schedule makers. All odds come by means of Caesars Sportsbook.Strength of schedule score via 2022 opponent win %: No. 1Odds to make playoffs: -380 Week 11: at Chiefs (MNF)Week 12: vs. BillsWeek 13: vs. 49ersWeek 14: at Cowboys (SNF)Week 15: at SeahawksWeek 16: vs. GiantsTo start with, let me say that the Eagles most definitely don’t seem to be at risk of lacking the playoffs, however we merely could not do that article with out citing what is also the toughest stretch for any workforce this 12 months. Right after Philly’s Week 10 bye, the Eagles get the Chiefs in Arrowhead on “Monday Night Football.” Then, on a brief week, they host Josh Allen and the Bills. The subsequent week they play the 49ers sooner than hitting the street to tackle the Cowboys and Seahawks, adopted via a go back to Philadelphia to host the Giants. All six of the ones teams made the playoffs final 12 months. Again, the Eagles will most likely make the postseason, however perhaps this stretch provides you with 2nd ideas about their win overall. Strength of schedule score via 2022 opponent win %: No. 20Odds to make playoffs: -170Week 1: at Chiefs (TNF)Week 4: at Packers (TNF)Week 6: at BuccaneersWeek 7: at RavensWeek 10: at ChargersWeek 13: at SaintsWeek 14: at BearsWeek 16: at VikingsWeek 17: at Cowboys (MNF)Oddsmakers are top on the Lions getting into 2023. They are liked to win the department, and -170 to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Their schedule is not observed as one in every of the toughest in the league, however Detroit does have a difficult street slate. Remember, Dan Campbell did not get his first street win as head trainer till this previous 12 months. Overall, he is 4-12-1 clear of Detroit. So, the Lions get started off 2023 in Kansas City (sorry, most definitely a loss), then face Jordan Love and the Packers on a brief week in Week 4. After a one-week forestall at house, Detroit has two video games in a row on the street. In reality, it is the first of THREE back-to-back street stands the Lions have in 2023, and the different two happen very overdue in the 12 months. Those Week 16 and Week 17 contests in opposition to the Vikings and Cowboys might be vital.3. Baltimore RavensStrength of schedule score via 2022 opponent win %: No. 21Odds to make playoffs: -160Week 2: at BengalsWeek 4: at BrownsWeek 5: at SteelersWeek 6: vs. Titans (London)Week 7: vs. Lions The Ravens are every other workforce that does not have a “death schedule,” however the early street slate is tough. They play the Bengals in Week 2, go back house to stand the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, however then have back-to-back street combatants in the Browns and Steelers. So, to briefly recap, that is 3 divisional combatants all on the street in 4 weeks. It does not get more uncomplicated after that, as the Ravens fly throughout the pond to tackle the Titans in London. Unlike earlier years, the Ravens would possibly not get a bye week after their lengthy shuttle. Instead, they have got to go back house to tackle a thrilling Lions workforce, who after all gave Baltimore hassle a pair years in the past. Justin Tucker needed to set an NFL report to win that recreation. Also — whilst this was once no longer an excellent argument right through Lamar Jackson’s contract drama, it is true that accidents have upfront ended his final two seasons. With a difficult commute schedule early on and no bye after the London shuttle, well being is paramount. Strength of schedule score via 2022 opponent win %: No. 3Odds to make playoffs: +250Week 1: vs. EaglesWeek 2: vs. Dolphins (SNF)Week 3: at JetsWeek 4: at CowboysThe Patriots do not need to fret a couple of difficult schedule down the street, they get hammered proper from the leap. New England is the largest long-shot to win the AFC East in 2023 at +1000, and is predicted to complete final in the department. By Week 5, it is most likely we can have a good suggestion about what this Patriots workforce might be. They get started off the 12 months with the reigning NFC champions — even though they do get the Eagles in Foxborough. Next, they get a wholesome Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins — who many be expecting can be even higher in Year 2 of the Mike McDaniel technology. Remember, Tagovailoa is 4-0 in opposition to Bill Belichick. Next, the Patriots hit the street to tackle Aaron Rodgers and the new-look Jets, and then the Cowboys in Dallas. A scorching get started is essential for New England. 1. New York GiantsStrength of schedule score via 2022 opponent win %: T-No. 4Odds to make playoffs: +140Week 1: vs. Cowboys (SNF)Week 2: at CardinalsWeek 3: at 49ers (TNF)Week 4: vs. Seahawks (MNF)Week 5: at DolphinsWeek 6: at Bills (SNF)Week 7: vs. CommandersWeek 8: vs. JetsWeek 9: at RaidersWeek 10: at CowboysWeek 11: at CommandersNew York Giants? How about New York Road Warriors. After starting the season at house in opposition to a just right Cowboys workforce, they play seven in their subsequent 10 matchups on the street! That’s difficult in itself, however New York additionally has this hard four-game stretch of playoff teams in the center in San Francisco, Seattle, Miami and Buffalo. The Giants best get the Seahawks at house. How will the Giants fare in the event that they get at the back of the 8 ball early? Brian Daboll is the reigning Coach of the Year, however he went 3-4 on the street final season. require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0470/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/sb55/vast-js/vtg-vast-client.js”}},”waitSeconds”:300});



