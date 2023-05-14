2023 NFL schedule release: Playoff rematches, Christmas showdowns among top 10 must-see games this season





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags The NFL launched its whole 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday, including 272 other games to the calendar for the impending 12 months. It is brim-full of vacation specials, from a New Year’s Eve AFC title-game rematch and Nickelodeon Christmas showdown to a brand-new Black Friday matchup and Thanksgiving Day tripleheader. It’s additionally were given a few hotly expected Week 1 games.With such a lot of matchups to procedure, you could be questioning which of the games unfold from September into January are completely value your time. Maybe you do not need time to type via all 272. Maybe you wish to have some recommendation!Fear no longer, as a result of right here, we have now achieved the heavy lifting for you, presenting 10 must-see matchups from all the slate:Thursday, Nov. 23 | 12:30 p.m. ETAaron Rodgers not wears inexperienced and yellow, however you’ll be able to’t move incorrect with an NFC North competition on Thanksgiving. Better but, this may well be one in all Jordan Love’s largest alternatives to emerge on a countrywide level as A-Rod’s successor, particularly towards this kind of fierce and ascending squad just like the Lions, who just about dissatisfied the Bills on Turkey Day remaining 12 months. Sunday, Jan. 7 | TBDNot many are speaking up Pittsburgh, an old-school membership that is most probably extra revered than feared in these days’s high-flying NFL. But the Steelers at all times play the Ravens smartly — they are 5-1 within the sequence since 2020 — and progressed their setup for Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, in Baltimore, the drive is on Lamar Jackson to ship, particularly this overdue within the 12 months.Monday, Dec. 25 | 4:30 p.m. ETEagles-Cowboys may have extra juice in the case of NFC East rivalries, however after falling sufferer to the Birds in 3 other 2022 matchups, the Giants will probably be extra motivated than ever to break Philly’s Christmas. Better but, their weaponry round Daniel Jones is progressed, and a late-game assembly like this must have playoff implications.7. Lions at Cowboys (Week 17)Saturday, Dec. 30 | 8:15 p.m. ETA true conflict of cultures: Dan Campbell’s blue-collar opponents storming Jerry Jones’ glitzy fort for a prime-time showdown with America’s Team. You could not script it higher. Detroit is definitely primed for an upswing after teasing a takeoff down the stretch remaining 12 months, and beating the ‘Boys in their very own house generally is a remark within the NFC. Sunday, Nov. 5 | 9:30 a.m. ETAn aspiring AFC heavyweight towards an actual one. So a lot of Miami’s outlook is dependent upon Tua Tagovailoa reversing a troubling clinical trajectory, but when he is upright, they have were given the rate (see: ex-Chiefs big name Tyreek Hill) to head toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes and Co. Talk about an explosive Sunday morning out of the country.5. Chiefs at Jets (Week 4)Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. ETThe Jets are making a bet that Aaron Rodgers’ arrival will cause them to instant identify contenders. A excellent take a look at must come early, when New York welcomes the reigning champions to MetLife Stadium. Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes have by hook or by crook by no means squared off but, so this will mark an all-time QB matchup below the prime-time lighting.4. Ravens at 49ers (Week 16)Monday, Dec. 25 | 8:15 p.m. ETA rematch of Super Bowl XLVII, when the 49ers had been those with the scramble-happy QB, this one pits two of the NFL’s very best speeding groups towards every different, and no longer best that, however on Christmas night time with postseason spots most likely up for grabs. Who is aware of who’ll be below heart in San Francisco, however the shootout possible is there. 3. Bills at Jets (Week 1)Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ETChiefs-Jets can provide Aaron Rodgers the easier opponent, however there may be simply no denying the anticipation of this one, his first actual time carrying Gang Green colours in an actual recreation. What higher approach for Rodgers to debut out of doors of Green Bay than in entrance of his new house crowd, towards a tricky department opponent on Monday night time?2. Bills at Bengals (Week 9)Sunday, Nov. 5 | 8:20 p.m. ETYes, they have already performed every different since remaining 12 months’s notorious Week 17 contest, when Damar Hamlin’s well being took priority. And sure, it used to be more or less a stinker, the Bills stumbling to a 27-10 playoff loss. But those are nonetheless two of the NFL’s very best groups with two of the most productive QBs: Josh Allen towards Joe Burrow is at all times excellent TV, even with out the emotional background right here.1. Eagles at Chiefs (Week 11)Monday, Nov. 20 | 8:15 p.m. ETMaybe it is a copout, taking into consideration this is a straight-up Super Bowl rematch. But it is in reality exhausting to seek out two groups extra suited for be again within the combine for a Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are two of the sport’s greatest leaders and QBs, each immensely watchable of their respective types. And Hurts specifically must be motivated to avenge a good Super Bowl defeat whilst visiting the roaring Arrowhead Stadium forward of Thanksgiving. Honorable point outChiefs @ Jaguars (Week 2): Trevor Lawrence with an opportunity at revenge after the playoffs.Jets @ Cowboys (Week 2): Aaron Rodgers towards America’s Team.Giants @ 49ers (Week 3): A Thursday night time showdown between ground-and-pound contenders.Panthers @ Lions (Week 5): Bryce Young takes on some other upstart franchise.Cowboys @ 49ers (Week 5): A rematch of remaining 12 months’s divisional-round playoff recreation.Lions @ Ravens (Week 7): Dan Campbell’s smashmouth squad towards Lamar Jackson and Co.Dolphins @ Eagles (Week 7): The Alabama Bowl: Jalen Hurts vs. Tua Tagovailoa.Jets @ Giants (Week 8): Rodgers in a battle with the G-Men for keep watch over of New Jersey.Bengals @ 49ers (Week 8): A possible Super Bowl preview.Dolphins @ Jets (Week 12): A conceivable Black Friday shootout within the AFC East.Eagles @ Cowboys (Week 14): A competition that by no means fails to ship. require.config({“baseUrl”:”https://sportsfly.cbsistatic.com/fly-0470/bundles/sportsmediajs/js-build”,”config”:{“version”:{“fly/components/accordion”:”1.0″,”fly/components/alert”:”1.0″,”fly/components/base”:”1.0″,”fly/components/carousel”:”1.0″,”fly/components/dropdown”:”1.0″,”fly/components/fixate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/form-validate”:”1.0″,”fly/components/image-gallery”:”1.0″,”fly/components/iframe-messenger”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-article”:”1.0″,”fly/components/load-more-scroll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/loading”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal”:”1.0″,”fly/components/modal-iframe”:”1.0″,”fly/components/network-bar”:”1.0″,”fly/components/poll”:”1.0″,”fly/components/search-player”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-button”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-counts”:”1.0″,”fly/components/social-links”:”1.0″,”fly/components/tabs”:”1.0″,”fly/components/video”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/easy-xdm”:”2.4.17.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.cookie”:”1.2″,”fly/libs/jquery.throttle-debounce”:”1.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.widget”:”1.9.2″,”fly/libs/omniture.s-code”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”:”1.0″,”fly/libs/jquery.mobile”:”1.3.2″,”fly/libs/backbone”:”1.0.0″,”fly/libs/underscore”:”1.5.1″,”fly/libs/jquery.easing”:”1.3″,”fly/managers/ad”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/components”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/cookie”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/debug”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/geo”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/gpt”:”4.3″,”fly/managers/history”:”2.0″,”fly/managers/madison”:”1.0″,”fly/managers/social-authentication”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-prefix”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/data-selector”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/function-natives”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/guid”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/log”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/object-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-helper”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/string-vars”:”1.0″,”fly/utils/url-helper”:”1.0″,”libs/jshashtable”:”2.1″,”libs/select2″:”3.5.1″,”libs/jsonp”:”2.4.0″,”libs/jquery/mobile”:”1.4.5″,”libs/modernizr.custom”:”2.6.2″,”libs/velocity”:”1.2.2″,”libs/dataTables”:”1.10.6″,”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns”:”3.0.4″,”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader”:”2.1.2″,”libs/dateformat”:”1.0.3″,”libs/waypoints/infinite”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/inview”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/jquery.waypoints”:”3.1.1″,”libs/waypoints/sticky”:”3.1.1″,”libs/jquery/dotdotdot”:”1.6.1″,”libs/jquery/flexslider”:”2.1″,”libs/jquery/lazyload”:”1.9.3″,”libs/jquery/maskedinput”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/marquee”:”1.3.1″,”libs/jquery/numberformatter”:”1.2.3″,”libs/jquery/placeholder”:”0.2.4″,”libs/jquery/scrollbar”:”0.1.6″,”libs/jquery/tablesorter”:”2.0.5″,”libs/jquery/touchswipe”:”1.6.18″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.draggable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.mouse”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.position”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.slider”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.sortable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.touch-punch”:”0.2.3″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.autocomplete”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.accordion”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.menu”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.dialog”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.resizable”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.button”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tooltip”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.effects”:”1.11.4″,”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.datepicker”:”1.11.4″}},”shim”:{“liveconnection/managers/connection”:{“deps”:[“liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4″]},”liveconnection/libs/sockjs-0.3.4”:{“exports”:”SockJS”},”libs/setValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”set”},”libs/getValueFromArray”:{“exports”:”get”},”fly/libs/jquery.mobile-1.3.2″:[“version!fly/utils/jquery-mobile-init”],”libs/backbone.marionette”:{“deps”:[“jquery”,”version!fly/libs/underscore”,”version!fly/libs/backbone”],”exports”:”Marionette”},”fly/libs/underscore-1.5.1″:{“exports”:”_”},”fly/libs/backbone-1.0.0″:{“deps”:[“version!fly/libs/underscore”,”jquery”],”exports”:”Backbone”},”libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.tabs-1.11.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/jquery/ui/jquery.ui.core”,”version!fly/libs/jquery.widget”],”libs/jquery/flexslider-2.1″:[“jquery”],”libs/dataTables.fixedColumns-3.0.4″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”libs/dataTables.fixedHeader-2.1.2″:[“jquery”,”version!libs/dataTables”],”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”:[“https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”]},”map”:{“*”:{“adobe-pass”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/app/VideoPlayer/AdobePass-min.js”,”facebook”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js”,”facebook-debug”:”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all/debug.js”,”google”:”https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js”,”google-csa”:”https://www.google.com/adsense/search/async-ads.js”,”google-javascript-api”:”https://www.google.com/jsapi”,”google-client-api”:”https://accounts.google.com/gsi/client”,”gpt”:”https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js”,”hlsjs”:”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/hls.js/1.0.7/hls.js”,”recaptcha”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js?onload=loadRecaptcha&render=explicit”,”recaptcha_ajax”:”https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/js/recaptcha_ajax.js”,”supreme-golf”:”https://sgapps-staging.supremegolf.com/search/assets/js/bundle.js”,”taboola”:”https://cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/cbsinteractive-cbssports/loader.js”,”twitter”:”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”video-avia”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/player/avia.min.js”,”video-avia-ui”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/ui/avia.ui.min.js”,”video-avia-gam”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/gam/avia.gam.min.js”,”video-avia-hls”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/hls/avia.hls.min.js”,”video-avia-playlist”:”https://vidtech.cbsinteractive.com/avia-js/2.11.3/plugins/playlist/avia.playlist.min.js”,”video-ima3″:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js”,”video-ima3-dai”:”https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3_dai.js”,”video-utils”:”https://sports.cbsimg.net/js/CBSi/util/Utils-min.js”,”video-vast-tracking”:(*10*)}},”waitSeconds”:300});



