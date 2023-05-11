Thursday, May 11, 2023
NFL (National Football League)

2023 NFL schedule release: Here are the home and away opponents for all 32 teams this season

By accuratenewsinfo
After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL common season, the opponents for every workforce in the 2023 marketing campaign were made up our minds. Each workforce will face their divisional opponents two times. In addition, they are going to play one recreation in opposition to all 4 teams from a department in the opposing convention, in addition to all 4 teams from some other department in their very own convention. Furthermore, they are going to face a workforce in every of the ultimate two identical convention divisions in line with order of end. The seventeenth opponent will rotate every 12 months.

As the NFL Schedule is about to be launched on Thursday night time, let’s check out every workforce’s home and away video games:

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Giants, Commanders, Lions
Away: Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles, Giants, Commanders

New York Giants

Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Packers
Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders, Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, Vikings
Away: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, Bucs, Seahawks, Chiefs

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Bears
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, Commanders, Cleveland

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Ravens

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Lions, Giants, Steelers

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, Eagles

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Packers, Vikings, (*32*), Colts, Commanders, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers
Away: Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Cardinals, Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Vikings, (*32*), Colts, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans, Seahawks,

