2023 NFL schedule release: Colts, Falcons among four teams without a single prime-time game

The NFL has unveiled its complete 18-week slate for the impending 2023 common season, so each crew within the league now is aware of its trail ahead. For some, that trail contains a huge choice of video games in entrance of all the nation as they have got been slotted within a prime-time window on both Thursday, Sunday, or Monday evening. However, there also are teams that the NFL is not hanging on that prime of a pedestal at this level. Four teams weren’t given a single prime-time game this season: Colts, Cardinals, Texans, and Falcons.

What do those teams have in not unusual? They had been all within the best 10 of the NFL Draft simply a few weeks in the past, which means that they were not in particular aggressive in 2022. Combined, those teams went 18-48-2 closing season and it does not appear to be the league is anticipating that to switch a lot this coming yr.

While none the sort of teams is recently slated to have a prime-time game, that does not essentially imply that they would possibly not finally end up there. The NFL does have the ability to flex games right through the yr. For “Sunday Night Football” a crew may also be flexed as much as prime-time two times between Weeks 5-10. From Weeks 11-17, the NFL can flex teams at their discretion. On best of Sunday evening, the NFL has added the power to flex “Monday Night Football” video games from Weeks 12-17 this yr as smartly. So, if any the sort of teams reveals itself in a playoff push or is in a high-profile game, it might finally end up in a nationwide window.

The Colts and Texans are an intriguing watch this season after either one of those franchises decided on quarterbacks within the best 5 of the NFL Draft. Houston decided on former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud No. 2 total and Indy introduced aboard Florida’s Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick out. If one or either one of those gamers burst onto the scene as a rookie, it might draw the eye of a nationwide target audience. As for the Cardinals, they’re a crew in a transition segment as they convey in first-year head trainer Jonathan Gannon and feature quarterback Kyler Murray nonetheless convalescing from his torn ACL, so it isn’t sudden to look the NFL no longer propping them up at this level.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are arguably probably the most attention-grabbing crew of this bunch this is without a prime-time game. Atlanta’s win general for the 2023 season is recently set at 8 wins at Caesars Sportsbook, which is way upper than those 3 different golf equipment and better than teams just like the Bears and Patriots that experience a couple of prime-time home windows. Of route, Chicago and New England carry with them a larger target audience given their storied historical past, however from a soccer point of view, there is a case to be made that the Falcons must have a minimum of one game in entrance of the rustic. They are recently 2d within the odds to win the NFC South at +260 in the back of the Saints (+115). If they’re twisted up within the standings overdue within the yr, it would not be stunning to look the NFL flex them into prime-time.