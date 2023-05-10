2023 NFL schedule: International slate includes back-to-back Jaguars games in London, two games in Germany

The NFL has published its global games for the 2023 season, together with two games in Germany – a primary – and a staff enjoying consecutive games in another country for the primary time. The London games will stretch throughout 3 consecutive weeks starting in Week 4. The Jaguars are not any strangers to global games, turning into the primary staff to play two consecutive London games in the similar season. The Jaguars can also be enjoying outdoor of the USA consecutively for the primary time. The two games in London would be the Jaguars’ 10th and 11th games in that town. Fans are eagerly expecting seeing Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take at the Falcons and Bills, and Lamar Jackson’s Ravens meet Derrick Henry and the Titans. It will likely be a possibility to peer probably the most NFL’s high-profile stars specific their ability in London.

The NFL started its growth into Germany in November 2022 and can proceed to take action by way of having games in Weeks 9 and 10 in November 2023. The first Germany sport this 12 months will most likely function explosive offenses from the Dolphins and Chiefs, whilst the next week might be extra protection targeted and be offering a possibility to peer Bill Belichick scheme in opposition to rookie Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and celebrity operating again Jonathan Taylor. Unfortunately, in contrast to in earlier seasons, there will likely be no global sport in Mexico City because of ongoing stadium renovations at Estadio Azteca.