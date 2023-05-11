2023 NFL schedule: Here are the home and away opponents for all 32 teams this season





The National Football League (NFL) has introduced the time table for the 2023 season. Each staff will play towards their divisional opponents two times, making up six in their video games. They can even play one sport towards all 4 teams from a department in the opposing convention, in addition to 4 teams from some other department in their very own convention. The closing two video games shall be towards a staff in every of the closing two similar convention divisions, according to the earlier yr’s order of end. Furthermore, the seventeenth opponent for every staff will rotate once a year.

The time table for every staff’s home and away video games has been launched. In the NFC East, the (*32*) Cowboys will play towards the Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, Eagles, Giants, Commanders, and Lions at home whilst dealing with the Cardinals, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles, Giants, and Commanders away. The New York Giants will play at home towards the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Jets, and Packers, whilst enjoying away towards the Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders, and Saints. The Philadelphia Eagles’ home video games shall be towards the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Cardinals, Bills, 49ers, Dolphins, and Vikings, whilst their away video games shall be towards the Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Jets, Bucs, Seahawks, and Chiefs. The Washington Commanders will play at home towards the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Dolphins, and Bears, whilst enjoying away towards the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Broncos, and Falcons.

In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears will play at home towards the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, and Cardinals. Away video games for the Bears shall be towards the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Bucs, and Commanders. The Detroit Lions will play at home towards the Bears, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, and Seahawks, whilst enjoying away towards the Bears, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Ravens. Home video games for the Green Bay Packers shall be towards the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Chiefs, Chargers, and Rams, whilst away video games shall be towards the Bears, Lions, Vikings, Raiders, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, and Lions. The Minnesota Vikings’ home video games shall be towards the Bears, Lions, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Chargers, whilst away video games shall be towards the Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, Bengals, and Eagles.

