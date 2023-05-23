2023 NFL schedule: Every team’s most anticipated game, including Patrick Mahomes vs. Tyreek Hill in Germany





The 2023 NFL offseason has come and long past, with loose company, the draft, and time table free up all checked off the listing. Fans now have a slightly transparent concept of what their favourite groups will appear to be coming into the brand new season, with only a few roster cuts and veteran pick-ups left to be made ahead of some other yr starts. All that is left to do is to attend and dream about what may spread in 2023.

With that in thoughts, we check out every of the 32 groups’ most eagerly anticipated matchups of the impending season. Listed in alphabetical order, every workforce has its personal distinctive stake, whether or not it is revenge video games, playoff seeding implications, or excellent out of date bragging rights. And with HTML tags for simple studying, here’s every team’s most anticipated matchup:

Arizona Cardinals – Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals are in a rebuilding section with a brand new head trainer and new basic supervisor in rate. With quarterback Kyler Murray most likely out for the primary part of the season and protection Budda Baker difficult a business, the team’s upcoming season lacks a large number of pleasure. Their penultimate recreation towards the protecting NFC Champion Eagles might be a excellent measure of ways a ways the Cardinals have to visit get again to competition. It’ll even be attention-grabbing to look Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals’ former defensive trainer and present Eagles’ defensive coordinator, again in entrance of the Philadelphia media.

- Advertisement -

Atlanta Falcons – Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Falcons and Saints proportion one of the vital most petty rivalries in the NFL, continuously going from side to side on social media. With the Falcons hiring the Saints’ co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to take rate in their protection, this recreation will function those competitors’ first conflict of the season. New Saints quarterback Derek Carr and new Falcons rookie working again Bijan Robinson upload additional intrigue as possible game-changers.

Baltimore Ravens – Week 2 at Cincinnati Bengals

With MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson again in the workforce, the Ravens have quite a lot of causes to be excited for the brand new season. Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the workforce has made some vital adjustments to their passing recreation and added celebrity receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Boston College receiver Zay Flowers. The workforce will wish to put their new-look offense to the check towards closing yr’s AFC North champions, the Bengals.

Buffalo Bills – Week 9 at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)

The Bills had been one of the vital NFL’s most dominant groups in the previous few years however have struggled in the postseason. The Bengals had been their newest hurdle, beating them in the AFC divisional spherical to finish their 2022 marketing campaign. The Bills will come into this recreation with an upgraded offense, which contains Utah tight finish Dalton Kincaid and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. The recreation towards the Bengals might be a pivotal one in the race for the AFC’s best playoff seed.

- Advertisement -

Carolina Panthers – Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers have overhauled their workforce for the brand new season, with Frank Reich taking up as head trainer and the purchase of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. With a brand new supporting forged round him, fanatics might be keen to look how the younger quarterback plays in his first recreation towards divisional competitors, the Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati Bengals – Week 17 at Kansas City Chiefs

These two groups have met in the AFC Championship recreation in every of the closing two seasons, with one win apiece. Expect some other exciting match-up between two of the league’s most electrical quarterbacks – 2022 NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Burrow.

Chicago Bears – Week 1 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Bears have extra hope coming into the 2023 season than they have got had in a very long time, with a brand new protection and a brand new No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. With Aaron Rodgers not with the Packers, this recreation towards new starter Jordan Love might be a possibility for the Bears to begin the season with a win.

- Advertisement -

Cleveland Browns – Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland has ruled Joe Burrow and the Bengals, successful 4 in their closing 5 matchups. However, Burrow’s best win towards the Browns was once towards Deshaun Watson, who was once rusty after greater than a yr out of the sport. Cleveland has prime expectancies for Watson this season, and this recreation might be a possibility for him to end up his value.

There you’ve it – every team’s most anticipated matchup for the 2023 NFL season. Who do you assume will pop out on best? Only time will inform.



