2023 NFL schedule: Best game of each week, from Lions-Chiefs opener to Aaron Rodgers vs. Bill Belichick finale





The NFL has after all unveiled the whole agenda for the 2023 season, which is able to consist of 272 regular-season video games to be performed by means of the league’s 32 groups, adopted by means of 13 extra over the playoffs. Spread out over 18 weeks, fanatics can be expecting an array of exhilarating suits to watch and analyze. While there shall be a wide variety of agenda research to be had everywhere the web, you can find the most efficient video games scheduled to be performed in each week of the steady season highlighted on this article.

Week 1 sees the Lions take at the protecting champions, the Chiefs, in what guarantees to be an exhilarating matchup. Week 2 sees the Jets touring to Dallas on a brief week to face off towards the Cowboys, who shall be recent from webhosting the Giants on “Sunday Night Football.” Week 3’s standout game is the Chargers taking at the Vikings, whilst Week 4 options two of probably the most sudden groups of the 2022 season – the Seahawks and the Giants – squaring off.

Week 5 brings the Cowboys to play towards the 49ers, who knocked them out of the postseason in consecutive years. With megastar gamers Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and Brandin Cooks added to the Cowboys’ offense, it’s going to make for an exhilarating fit. Week 6’s Seahawks go back, this time to play towards the Bengals, in a exhibit of ability between Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

- Advertisement -

Week 7’s Dolphins as opposed to Eagles matchup will function a colossal show of pace at the box, with best stars underneath middle in Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Week 8 brings the Bengals travelling to face the 49ers, in what promises to be an appointment TV game. Week 9 sees the Bengals taking part in towards the Bills in a rematch of the playoffs, whilst Week 10 is reserved for Aaron Rodgers taking part in towards Davante Adams, with Sauce Gardner taking over Adams at the perimeter.

Week 11’s game shall be a replay of final season’s Super Bowl – the Eagles taking at the Chiefs. Week 12’s combat between the Bills and the Eagles will pit two of the league’s inner-circle contenders towards each different. Week 13 options the extremely expected matchup between the 49ers and the Eagles, whilst Week 14 is the once a year must-watch matchup between the Bills and the Chiefs.

In essence, the NFL’s 2023 agenda is full of thrilling video games each and every week, and fanatics are indubitably in for a deal with.



