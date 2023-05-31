2023 NFL playoff predictions: Seven teams who could fall out of the playoffs after getting in last season





In the last two NFL seasons, seven new playoff teams emerged each and every yr, ensuing in seven teams lacking the postseason the following yr. Despite the extenuating cases led to by means of the pandemic, which allowed Washington and Cleveland to make the playoffs, and the league increasing the bracket by means of one crew consistent with facet, there may be nonetheless a substantial quantity of variance. For years, a median of over 4 teams neglected the playoffs each and every yr. As we up to now indexed seven teams who could make the bounce to the playoffs, we now have a look at the different facet, which could reason consternation amongst NFL fanbases in the offseason months.

Every NFL crew has a trail to failure in each season, and this checklist does now not point out an absence of religion in any crew. Nonetheless, it’s price noting the demanding situations that lie forward for them in the coming season. Let us read about some of those teams.

First off, the Miami Dolphins, even with a moderately loaded roster, could regress if Tua Tagovailoa’s well being turns into a topic. Despite Sean McVay’s religion in Tagovailoa as his quarterback, his historical past of concussions has left some doubting his skill to stick wholesome right through the season. The Dolphins’ offensive line is already a priority, and if it reasons Tagovailoa to leave out video games, it could hose down their probabilities of making the playoffs. Furthermore, with Rodgers’ defection to the Dolphins’ department, a more difficult AFC, and a more difficult time table, they could combat to growth even with a loaded roster.

Next, the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t meet the top expectancies put on them, as they’ve a historical past of failing to fulfill lovers’ expectancies. While it’s truthful to have optimism for Trevor Lawrence as an MVP sleeper, the AFC South is very aggressive, and all the teams have pathways to scary the Jaguars.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who misplaced their playoff lead towards the Jags last yr, also are in peril of underperforming. Though Justin Herbert supplies immense ability, the Chargers have any other alternate at offensive coordinator, one thing that’s not excellent for younger quarterbacks. Additionally, the AFC West is a extremely aggressive department, and they’ve a tough time table.

The New York Giants, who could make a playoff run, have really extensive uncertainties surrounding their roster. With a difficult time table and a extremely aggressive department, any regression from Daniel Jones could reason their ascension to wobble.

Finally, the Minnesota Vikings, regardless of profitable the NFC North last season, are not likely to copy as champions given their shortcomings. Their historic efficiency in one-score video games isn’t sustainable, and they’ve misplaced Za’Darius Smith. Additionally, they’re more likely to lose Dalvin Cook, whose absence could have an adversarial affect on their offense. While they are going to nonetheless have some ability, their ability place gamers lack intensity.



