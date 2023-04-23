2023 NFL Mock Draft: Where does Bijan Robinson end up?

The NFL draft of 2023 is only a week away and the Draft Dudes have made some projections on how the second one part of the primary spherical would possibly pan out on Thursday.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino from the podcast 'Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes'have teamed as much as are expecting how the second one part of the primary spherical (selections 16-32) will in all probability play out, after having prior to now studied the primary 15 selections.

Their picks for selections 16-32 are indexed beneath. After 4 quarterbacks had been picked within the first 15 selections, none had been picked in the second one part of the primary spherical, which intended that Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker could be to be had in the second one spherical.

16. Green Bay Packers: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

18. Detroit Lions: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

20. Seattle Seahawks: Mazi Smith, IDL, Michigan

21. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

23. Baltimore Ravens: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

24. Minnesota Vikings: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

26. New York Giants: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin

27. Dallas Cowboys: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern

28. Buffalo Bills: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

29. Cincinnati Bengals: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

30. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, IDL, Clemson

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma