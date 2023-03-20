2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade up for QB; Lions, Chargers, Giants trade down in post-free agency edition

Alabama • Jr - Advertisement - • 6’0″ / 194 lbs Projected Team

Bryce Young got here in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 kilos on the mix and did not participate in the drills. At the tip of the day, it would possibly not topic as a result of if the Panthers imagine him QB1, he is going off the board first. New trainer Frank Reich has talked in regards to the significance of measurement on the place, however Young is probably the most NFL-ready quarterback at the board.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 218 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2d Several league assets informed us that the Texans had been excessive on Young, however obviously no longer excessive sufficient to pay to transport up one spot. Still, the crew desperately wishes a quarterback and C.J. Stroud, who some groups are satisfied can be in the combination for QB1, is the comfort prize. Stroud used to be spectacular right through the 2022 season and much more so once we spoke to him in particular person, first on the Super Bowl after which on the mix. He’s a greater passer popping out of Ohio State than Justin Fields.

Alabama • Jr • 6’4″ / 243 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st J.J. Watt retired, and Zach Allen and Trysten Hill left in unfastened agency. And with a brand new training workforce and GM, the crew is going with arguably the most secure select in the draft: go rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Florida • Soph • 6’4″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

4th Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger stay from final season’s crew whilst Matt Ryan is now a unfastened agent. The Colts additionally signed Gardner Minshew final week, this means that the crew now has … 3 backup quarterbacks at the roster. Put in a different way: They’re nonetheless concentrated on a QB in the draft and the query turns into, which one falls to them in the event that they keep at No. 4, and if it comes down to, say, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis, who gets the nod? We’re nonetheless sorting via who can be our QB3 and QB4, however given what new trainer Shane Steichen and Jalen Hurts had been ready to do in combination in Philly, it isn’t onerous to believe the brand new workforce falling in love with Richardson.

Georgia • Jr • 6’3″ / 300 lbs Projected Team

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

1st Seattle added Jarran Reed and Dre’mont Jones in unfastened agency, however that does not imply they are executed beefing up the defensive position. Jalen Carter, who used to be arguably the most productive defender on a 2021 Georgia protection that had 5 first-round selections, can be a very simple select for the Seahawks right here. He left the mix most effective to go back not up to 24 hours later after assembly with Athens police. And then he confirmed final week at his professional day 9 kilos heavier, and by means of a number of accounts, winded after his exercise. Where he’s in the end drafted stays an unknown, however he’s a distinct skill, one that can be teaming up with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who used to be simply employed by means of Seattle.

Kentucky • Sr • 6’3″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

third The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal, and he is now reunited with Josh McDaniels. But the most important knock on Jimmy G has been his skill to stick wholesome. And if McDaniels and workforce like Will Levis — and numerous NFL groups are excessive at the measurables — they is also keen to trade up one spot to get him. Levis spent numerous time on the mix explaining why the 2022 season went how it did. In his protection, he used to be banged up, his offensive line have been decimated, he had a brand new offensive coordinator and he used to be operating with younger extensive receivers. And Levis did not make excuses for any of this once we spoke with him in Indy. The bodily equipment are plain however is he a better Josh Allen or a better Sam Darnold? (Las Vegas will get select No. 6; Detroit will get selections No. 7, 70)

Texas Tech • Sr • 6’6″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

nineteenth POSITION RNK

4th The Lions had a necessity at cornerback and promptly addressed it to begin unfastened agency, including Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. And whilst there may be intensity at defensive finish, Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are getting into the general yr in their offers and the chance to pair Tyree Wilson with Aidan Hutchinson is just too just right to go up. (Las Vegas will get select No. 6; Detroit will get selections No. 7, 70)

Oregon • Soph • 6’2″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

fifteenth POSITION RNK

third The Falcons let CB Isaiah Oliver stroll in unfastened agency, and whilst edge rusher might be the objective right here, the crew added Kaden Elliss (7.0 sacks for the Saints in ’22) in unfastened agency, and they are hoping 2022 second-rounder Arnold Ebiketie could make the soar. Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado switch, is a big-time athlete who remains to be rising into the placement. He has the dimensions, power and pace — he ran a 4.38 40 on the mix — to line up towards NFL extensive receivers; he simply must strengthen in run toughen.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’6″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

2d No crew has been busier this offseason than the Bears, who added skill on either side of the ball, together with guard Nate Davis, tight finish Robert Tonyan, defensive finish DeMarcus Walker (7.0 sacks with the Titans in ’22) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. There’s nonetheless a necessity at proper take on and edge rusher, however with lots of the most sensible free-agent offensive linemen already signed in different places, and because this draft magnificence is deeper at EDGE than OT, Chicago takes Paris Johnson Jr. right here. He performed LT final season at Ohio State and used to be the RG right through the ’21 season. Protecting Justin Fields is precedence No. 1, and they may be able to circle again at select No. 53 (and even 61) to get that pass-rusher.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

eleventh POSITION RNK

2d Yes, the crew re-upped Brandon Graham, however it is simply for 12 months. And his contract will expire along Derek Barnett (and Josh Sweat’s is up in ’25) — this means that edge rusher can be in the dialog right here. Murphy became 21 in early January, and whilst we would like to look him play with extra consistency, his very best soccer is in entrance of him, for positive. He has the entire bodily equipment you glance for in an elite edge defender, and it is simple to look him in a couple of years being dominant. And that, in huge section, is what makes him such a captivating prospect.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’4″ / 315 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

twelfth POSITION RNK

1st The Titans added Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill in unfastened agency to reinforce the O-line, however there may be nonetheless room for growth. Skoronski is cast and constant, which might be two of the most productive issues you’ll say about an offensive lineman. The greatest factor he’s going to face right through the pre-draft procedure can be arm duration and whether or not his NFL long term is at take on or guard. But like he informed us on the mix, there are many NFL offensive tackles who’ve lengthy hands and combat, too. That’s no longer the general determinant of good fortune. In Tennessee, he can play inside of on Day 1.

Iowa • Soph • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Team

Houston PROSPECT RNK

nineteenth POSITION RNK

third Jerry Hughes, who had 9 sacks final season, is 34 years outdated and getting into the general yr of his deal. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo used to be moment at the crew with 5.5 sacks, however he signed with the Browns in unfastened agency. The Texans did trade for Shaq Mason to solidify the inner offensive line, and an offensive take on is undoubtedly an possibility right here, however as an alternative Houston is going with pass-rusher. Lukas Van Ness by no means began a sport at Iowa, however that isn’t the purpose. The level is that NFL groups love his measurement, his athleticism, and the place his sport might be a few years from now. Purdue’s George Karlaftis went on the finish of Round 1 a yr in the past, and USC’s Drake Jackson went a around later; each gamers had been high-upside possibilities who exceeded expectancies as novices. Van Ness is in the similar dialog however might be the most productive of the bunch.

Georgia • Soph • 6’4″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

thirty third POSITION RNK

fifth The Jets added intensity alongside the inner offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, however questions stay about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. And it is a topic of if, no longer when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protective him can be precedence No. 1 given how just right this protection used to be in 2022. Broderick Jones, in the meantime, had a robust ’22 marketing campaign for the Bulldogs, the place he confronted one of the crucial very best defensive gamers in the rustic each day at apply for the final two years. He’s no longer but a completed product, however he has the athleticism and power to be a difference-maker when he places all of it in combination.

Penn State • Jr • 6’2″ / 194 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

thirtieth POSITION RNK

4th The Patriots had been busy the 1st week of unfastened agency, beefing up the offense for Mac Jones. The crew added take on Riley Reiff, tight finish Mike Gesicki, extensive receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and working again James Robinson. And even if the crew re-upped cornerback Jonathan Jones, there is not a lot intensity on the place. Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical large, bodily cornerback who seems like he belongs in the NFL. He can infrequently get a little bit too handsy downfield, however that does not imply he cannot be dominant on the subsequent stage.

USC • Jr • 6’0″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

seventeenth POSITION RNK

2d Wide receiver Allen Lazard signed with the Jets and Randall Cobb may not be a ways in the back of, and the similar might be true for tight finish Marcedes Lewis. The different tight finish, Robert Tonyan, already signed with the Bears. Put in a different way: even if the Packers have no longer traditionally used first-round selections on extensive receivers, this could be the yr, particularly since one hasn’t but come off the board. And with this tight finish magnificence being so deep, Green Bay can cope with that want with its variety at No. 45. Jordan Addison is not a giant goal, however he is probably the most dynamic gamers in the rustic who can line up anyplace. He “only” controlled a 4.49 40 on the mix, however the tape is the tape — and it persistently confirmed that he used to be ceaselessly the most productive participant at the area who can win in any respect 3 ranges, taking part in both outdoor or in the slot.

Illinois • Jr • 6’0″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

1st Washington added guard Nick Gates and take on Andrew Wylie in unfastened agency, so the urgency to improve the offensive line early in the draft is now not what it as soon as used to be. Instead, the crew objectives cornerback; Kendall Fuller is getting into the general yr of his contract and Benjamin St-Juste has been substitute stage. Devon Witherspoon had an ideal season for the Illini, and whilst there can be questions on his 180-pound body, you would not comprehend it to look at him play.

Alabama • Jr • 6’0″ / 193 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

twenty first POSITION RNK

1st The Steelers were given inside offensive line assist with Nate Herbig, and made some defensive strikes with linebackers Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and cornerback Patrick Peterson. Still, offensive take on and edge rusher might be the play right here, however with a run on each positions in the 1st part of the around, Pittsburgh as an alternative objectives S1. And even supposing they create again Terrell Edmunds, Brian Branch is particular; he can play in the slot, close to the road of scrimmage or deep centerfield. And if Nick Saban depended on him at Alabama, that is all you wish to have to find out about his NFL possibilities. He ran a 4.58 on the mix, however he performs a lot quicker than that.

TCU • Jr • 6’4″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

thirty third POSITION RNK

2d This is all contingent on Lamar Jackson returning to Baltimore, after all. But assuming this occurs, the crew has to get him some downfield guns, and it is been quiet in unfastened agency during the first week. So, a trade up right here will get a participant who may finish up WR1 on draft evening. Johnston’s an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch talents had been all over the place his tape at TCU. (Baltimore will get select No. 18; Detroit will get select No. 22 and a 2024 third-rounder)

Arkansas • Jr • 6’5″ / 233 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

thirty eighth POSITION RNK

2d The Bucs re-upped Lavonte David for any other yr, however he is 33 years outdated, and each he and Devin White are getting into the general yr in their contracts. Cornerback could also be a attention right here, however as an alternative of going with CB3, Tampa Bay as an alternative takes LB1 in Drew Sanders. Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did used to be display out for the Razorbacks. He used to be an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, however he covered up all over the place the protection for Arkansas, and he is been a one-man wrecking staff when he is at the area.

Florida • Jr • 6’5″ / 347 lbs Projected Team

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

twenty third POSITION RNK

1st The Seahawks re-upped guard Phil Haynes on a one-year deal, however he and Damien Lewis can be out of contract after the 2024 season. And whilst there is a want at middle, too, the crew has the thirty seventh (thank you, Denver!) and 52nd selections in Round 2, and there can be beginning facilities to be had in that vary. Instead, the crew is going with O’Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana and did not pass over a beat in the SEC. He used to be dominant for Florida final fall, he used to be dominant right through Senior Bowl practices, and if historical past is any information, he’s going to be dominant in the NFL, too.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

twenty seventh POSITION RNK

4th The Jags misplaced Jawaan Taylor in unfastened agency, and whilst Walker Little would appear to be subsequent guy up, the 2021 second-round select wasn’t ready to overcome out Taylor for the process final August. He fared neatly in fill-in responsibility at left take on past due final season, however as Jacksonville seems to take your next step, protective Trevor Lawrence is process. No. 1. Wright, in the meantime, is a first-round skill all day lengthy, and do not be stunned if he is RT1 — and perhaps even one of the most first offensive linemen off the board. (Jacksonville will get select No. 21; Los Angeles will get select No. 24, 127.)

Maryland • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

1st The crew signed Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in unfastened agency, however there may be nonetheless want for intensity at outdoor nook (Sutton can play each in and out), particularly since Moseley’s deal is solely for 12 months. Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett were given a lot of the thrill in the autumn, however Deonte Banks however in combination the kind of season that can land him in the first-round dialog. He’s a fluid athlete who could also be a giant, bodily nook who can fit up with NFL extensive receivers. (Baltimore will get select No. 18; Detroit will get select No. 22, and a 2024 third-rounder.)

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

twenty fifth POSITION RNK

4th The Vikings parted tactics with Adam Thielen, and the remainder extensive receivers at the roster are Justin Jefferson, Okay.J. Osborn, Jalen Nailor and Jalen Reagor. The Jalens blended for 17 receptions final season. And Osborn, who had 60 catches in ’22, can be a unfastened agent after the season. Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who slightly noticed the sphere right through the 2022 season as a result of accidents, however remains to be one of the most most sensible wideouts in the category. It’s simple to overlook that he led the 2021 Buckeyes in receptions, and that corps incorporated first-rounders Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and long term first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4″ / 265 lbs Wide receiver might be an possibility right here, too, however Gerald Everett's contract is up after the 2024 season and Tre McKitty and Donald Parham are not the offensive danger that Michael Mayer is. The Notre Dame standout informed us on the mix that he loves the way in which Travis Kelce performs the placement, and whilst he might not be moderately that athletic, Mayer is already a greater blocker. He's additionally a legitimate downfield danger who it is simple to believe briefly changing into one in every of Justin Herbert's favourite objectives in Kellen Moore's offense. This assumes, after all, that Moore and tight finish Dalton Schultz, who had been in combination in Dallas, do not reunite in LA. (Jacksonville will get select No. 21; Los Angeles will get select No. 24, 127.)

Ohio State • Sr • 6’8″ / 359 lbs Projected Team

Kansas City PROSPECT RNK

thirty sixth POSITION RNK

sixth The Chiefs misplaced left take on Orlando Brown Jr. in unfastened agency and signed Jawaan Taylor, the previous Jaguars proper take on. The plan is to transport Taylor to the left facet, this means that there is a want at the proper, even supposing Lucas Niang is lately penciled in there at the intensity chart. Dawand Jones had an ideal season, and it used to be onerous to omit simply how dominant he used to be in in the future of apply on the Senior Bowl. Yes, his footwork wishes some fine-tuning, however his massive body, lengthy hands and large wingspan greater than make up for what he lacks in quickness. He’s block-out-the-sun large, even if status subsequent to his offensive linemates. (Kansas City will get select No. 25; New York will get selections No. 31, 122, 217.)

Oregon State • Jr • 6’6″ / 250 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

54th POSITION RNK

4th Dalton Schultz performed at the franchise tag a yr in the past, and he is nonetheless a unfastened agent on the time this mock draft used to be printed. There’s a possibility he might be reunited with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who’s now with the Chargers. Either method, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon, a gaggle that blended for 32 receptions a season in the past. Perhaps Dallas feels just right about this workforce; Ferguson, a ’22 fourth-rounder, and Hendershot and McKeon, each undrafted unfastened brokers. But none had been as athletic as Schultz … and that’s the reason the place Luke Musgrave comes in. He used to be getting some late-first/early Day-2 buzz down in Mobile on the Senior Bowl, and whilst he did not have an ideal week, it used to be undoubtedly simple to look why groups like him. Musgrave neglected maximum of ’22 with an harm, however he is neatly constructed, lengthy, and has the athleticism to persistently break away each safeties and linebackers. His blockading is a piece in growth, however he’s going to be a contributor in the passing sport from Day 1.

Texas • Jr • 6’0″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

seventh POSITION RNK

1st Bijan Robinson is particular, and whilst he’s most likely one of the most very best gamers in this magnificence, he may nonetheless be round past due in Round 1 as a result of he is a working again. And sure, we all know, the Bills used a second-round select on James Cook a yr in the past. But Cook is not an every-down again, and greater than that, Nyheim Hines is the one different RB lately at the roster forward of unfastened agency. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type skill to this offense? There are worse issues.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

twenty ninth POSITION RNK

fifth The Bengals misplaced safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates in unfastened agency, however 2022 first-rounder Dax Hill and new signing Nick Scott gets first crack on the jobs. Meanwhile, cornerback stays a query; Chidobe Awuzie is the crew’s very best nook, however he is coming off a midseason ACL harm. Eli Apple is out of contract, however Cam Taylor-Britt had an excellent rookie marketing campaign. After that, alternatively, there is not a lot intensity outdoor. In Kelee Ringo, the Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A yr after 5 Bulldogs went in Round 1, be expecting a handful this time round, too. Ringo is a protracted, bodily nook who has matched up towards one of the crucial very best gamers in the rustic. His ’22 tape will have been higher, however he has the entire bodily characteristics you glance for in an NFL CB.

Boston College • Sr • 5’10” / 172 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

twentieth POSITION RNK

third The Saints misplaced defensive tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle however right away signed Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd as replacements. They additionally solved the QB state of affairs by means of bringing in Derek Carr (and re-upping Jameis Winston) and gave working again Alvin Kamara some assist in the backfield with the addition of Jamaal Williams. Now it is simply the topic of having Carr any other weapon to head along rookie Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, who has had simply 56 receptions the final 3 seasons. Zay Flowers used to be just about unstoppable at Boston College, and that used to be with suspect quarterback play. He’ll have extra alternatives for large performs in New Orleans’ offense.

Clemson • Soph • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

thirty first POSITION RNK

third The Eagles landed go rusher Myles Murphy at No. 10, after which, with the next-to-last select in the 1st around, they seize his teammate, defensive take on Bryan Bresee. Philly misplaced DT Javon Hargrave to the 49ers, and he’s going to be tough to exchange, even supposing rookie Jordan Davis makes strides in ’23. Bresee battled accidents in 2021 and suffered off-field tragedy final season. And whilst his tape used to be asymmetric in ’22, he is a distinct skill whose very best soccer is forward of him.