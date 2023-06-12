2023 NFL mandatory minicamp tracker: Mac Jones ‘would love to have’ DeAndre Hopkins; Pro Bowlers holding out





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags

The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is most commonly over. Free company is in the back of us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We additionally know the complete week-by-week agenda for the approaching season.

All that is left is to see those groups in motion at the box, and that is the reason what closing week was once and this week shall be for. After going thru voluntary arranged staff actions (OTAs) all over May, we are within the thick of mandatory minicamps. Nine groups performed theirs closing week, and there have been numerous noteworthy storylines, highlight-reel performs and total takeaways.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-one extra groups can have their complete rosters at the box this week. They’ll undergo two to 3 days of workout routines sooner than having one ultimate wreck. Then the grind of the 2023 marketing campaign starts with the beginning of coaching camp in past due July.

Below you can in finding the mandatory minicamp agenda for the entire collaborating groups in addition to real-time highlights, updates and research from across the league, starting Monday.

Minicamp highlights

Here are the 21 groups holding mandatory minicamps this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coaches and gamers will talk on the conclusion of follow.

- Advertisement -

Patriots ‘would love to have’ Hopkins

Speaking to the media Monday, Mac Jones made certain to outline particular parameters when discussing the potential of including DeAndre Hopkins to his team of guns. Still, it was once glaring how the third-year quarterback feels about All-Pro wideout.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones mentioned (via ProFootballTalk). “You watch his movie from faculty throughout the NFL, he is completed a perfect process. So clearly, we might love to have him.”

Following the Titans’ grand strive to woo him to Tennessee, the dynamic Hopkins is reportedly set to consult with the Patriots this week. Just do not be expecting Bill Belichick to supply any main points.

- Advertisement -

Who confirmed up? Who did not?

Every June, we see gamers skip out on mandatory minicamp for one explanation why or every other. It can be a industry request. It can be a contract factor. Whatever it’s, they settle for the prospective fines that include now not attending in hope of receiving no matter it’s they need.

On Monday, two Pro Bowlers and a Super Bowl champion didn’t document to their respective groups: Giants working again Saquon Barkley, Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Patriots defensive take on Lawrence Guy.

One disgruntled participant who has reported to minicamp is Cardinals protection Budda Baker. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Baker made headlines in mid-April when it was once reported that he asked a industry. But two months later, one of the vital staff’s perfect gamers is on the staff facility.

For extra on every of those gamers’ eventualities, take a look at out our minicamp holdout tracker.

NFL mandatory minicamp schedules



June 12-14

June 13-14

June 13-15

NOTE: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets didn’t cling mandatory minicamps.