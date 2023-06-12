2023 NFL mandatory minicamp recap from Week 1: Highlights, analysis as Cowboys, 49ers, others wrap-up workouts





rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags The roster-building portion of the NFL offseason is most commonly over. Free company is in the back of us, as is the 2023 NFL Draft. We additionally know the whole week-by-week time table for the approaching season.All that is left is to peer those groups in motion at the box, and that is the reason what closing week used to be for for 9 groups. After going thru voluntary arranged group actions (OTAs) all the way through May, it used to be time for mandatory minicamps. Teams went thru two to a few days of workouts with all of the membership ahead of having one ultimate wreck. After that, the grind of the 2023 marketing campaign starts with the beginning of coaching camp in overdue July.Below, you can in finding highlights, updates and analysis from across the league.Minicamp highlightsNine groups held mandatory minicamp closing week: The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.Watch out for AiyukThe ones readily available for 49ers mandatory minicamp singled one participant out, but it surely wasn’t Christian McCaffrey. Or George Kittle. Or Deebo Samuel. It used to be Brandon Aiyuk, whom The Athletic mentioned used to be the most efficient participant at the box all over the group’s two-day consultation.”We’ve been having our battles since college,” cornerback Deommodore Lenoir mentioned of Aiyuk. “He’s going to be a top-five receiver in this league this year. He’s going to put everybody on notice.”A primary-round pick out in 2020, Aiyuk started his NFL profession in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse ahead of rising as an integral piece in one of the crucial league’s best possible offenses. He’s gotten higher annually — he post career-highs in catches (78), yards (1,015) and touchdowns (8) in 2022 — so do not be stunned if he’s a Pro Bowler this autumn. Best CB duo within the NFL?That’s what Jalen Ramsey informed CBS Sports this week from Dolphins mandatory minicamp.”We are,” Ramsey mentioned of he and Xavien Howard. “I’m very confident in saying that, and we’ll prove that this year on the field. But even if you just look on paper, we are. That’s kind of like a fact. But we have to go out there and prove it because this is our first time playing together.”Ramsey, who came to visit from the Rams this offseason, additionally mentioned his have compatibility inside new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme and why be believes in Tua Tagovailoa — all of which you’ll examine right here. Catch of the offseason?Deshaun Watson turns out to have already constructed a cast rapport with wideout Elijah Moore, whom the Browns received from the Jets this offseason. If you scroll down, you can see Watson throwing a TD to Moore all over Tuesday’s apply.The pair hooked up for any other rating Thursday, but it surely used to be Moore who did lots of the paintings. Check out this full-extension, one-handed catch whilst getting each ft down. Howell stays QB1 coming into coaching campWhile Commanders trainer Ron Rivera perspectives the beginning quarterback state of affairs as a contest between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, the previous nonetheless has the higher hand coming into coaching camp. In Rivera’s opinion, the 2022 fifth-round pick out confirmed sufficient all over mandatory minicamp to warrant first-team reps as soon as the pads come on. “He’s young … but there is a lot of room for growth, and we know that,” Rivera mentioned. “He’s got a good skill set: he’s mobile, he’s got good foot movements, he’s got quick twitch to him, a good decision-maker. He’s still learning to make decisions, but he’s also got the arm talent, and that’s the thing that excites us.” Canton mindsetNick Bosa is likely one of the best possible defenders in these days’s NFL. Here’s his resume: Rookie of the Year, three-time Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Yet as Bosa enters his 5th season, new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is aware of he has even larger targets for his skilled soccer profession. It’s why he is discussed Bosa in the similar breath as all-time greats like Brian Urlacher and Luke Kuechly. “All those guys that I just mentioned, along with Bosa, is about really trying to create a legacy,” Wilks mentioned from the group’s mandatory minicamp (by the use of 49ers Webzone). “And that was probably one of the things that I did talk about, beyond just him as a person. It’s just: What are we building toward now? Each step is toward Canton, and I think that’s his mindset as well.Canton, Ohio, is the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Bosa is on the right path to end up there. Catch of the offseason? (x2)No, this isn’t as good as the catch Darnell Washington made at the NFL Scouting Combine, but it could be in contention for catch of the offseason workouts. Check out this grab by the Falcons’ Drake London, a former first-round pick looking to build on a promising rookie campaign. ‘Best friends’Justin Fields and D.J. Moore have only been teammates for about three months, but they’ve elicited the “best possible good friend” moniker from Bears teammates.”It looks as if they have got that chemistry going, previous than I anticipated,” safety Jaquan Brisker said of the duo (via 247Sports). “They are like best possible buddies.”Several reporters have noticed a connection between the two, with The Athletic pointing out how often Fields looks for Moore during practices and the Chicago Bears commenting that in seemingly every session that has been open to the media, the two have hooked up for a big play. The relationship between Fields and his new No. 1 receiver will be huge as he attempts to take another big leap in Year 3. First-round rookies face offAs the crown jewels of Seattle’s 2023 NFL Draft class, cornerback Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall pick) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20) are going to have plenty of heated battles during Seahawks practices. On this occasion, the Ohio State playmaker got the best of the Illinois standout for the long touchdown. Someone who knows a little something about being a consistently productive player is Tyler Lockett, and the veteran receiver has had a lot of good things to say about his talented rookie teammates.”I like him, I like the way in which he performs,” Lockett told reporters about Witherspoon. “When I’m gazing him available in the market as he is roughly like doing his little actions, you have to inform he is aware of the sport. You can inform he is aware of when to take a seat, when no longer to take a seat, when to leap, when to play it secure. And the an increasing number of he understands the performs and he understands the liberty that he has so as to know when to do positive issues and when to not, I feel he will be a in point of fact, in point of fact nice participant.” “I feel he will be extra special, Lockett informed journalists about Smith-Njigba. “It’s always hard just being able to get adjusted when you first come in. But the way he runs routes, the way he’s understanding the way that receivers coach Sanjay [Lal] coaches, the sky’s going to be the limit. I think he’s going to be really good at all the things that the Seahawks — that we want him to be able to do. I’m excited to be able to go out there and work with him. Even though you’re a vet, you can still learn from the young guys, too. So it’s always being able to teach each other stuff and iron sharpening iron and just helping each other be better to win.” Bryce Young takes ‘subsequent step’ towards QB1Since spring practices started, Bryce Young has been slowly operating his manner towards changing into the Panthers’ Week 1 starter. First, veteran Andy Dalton were given first-team reps. Then, Young did not get started as QB1 however took a majority of first-team reps.Fast ahead to Thursday, when for the primary time (a minimum of in a convention open to the media), the No. 1 pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft opened group drills with the beginning offense. According to NFL Media, head trainer Frank Reich and basic supervisor Scott Fitterer turned around this week to have Young take the “next step” in his construction. Young had a cast day of apply Thursday, in keeping with The Athletic, which integrated a number of on-target throws and a deep shot to DJ Chark. Afterward, certainly one of Carolina’s latest WRs spoke about what Young has dropped at the group up to now.”I can tell you he has the support of everyone in that locker room,” Chark mentioned, “and he hasn’t done anything to lose it.” Dak gushes over his WRsIt’s…



