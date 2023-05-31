2023 NFL free agent matchmaker: DeAndre Hopkins to AFC contender, Packers get backup for Jordan Love, and more





Most NFL groups normally make handiest minor tweaks to their roster earlier than the beginning of a season, however those refined adjustments once in a while end up to be the most important for contenders, regardless of how small. As we way Week 1, some big-name free brokers are nonetheless unsigned, prompting the query of the place they are going to land and how they might receive advantages their new groups. Here are some attainable fits for a couple of final free brokers, at the side of HTML tags:

1. Carson Wentz to Green Bay Packers

The Packers haven’t begun to gain an skilled backup for their new quarterback Jordan Love. Wentz, whilst mercurial, is a battle-tested veteran who might be nearer to his Midwest roots in Green Bay, the place the Packers are without a doubt taking a look to upload skilled intensity.

2. Teddy Bridgewater to Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray getting better from an ACL tear and growing older backup Colt McCoy coming off his personal accidents, new trainer Jonathan Gannon could also be depending on Clayton Tune and David Blough to lead the crew early. Bridgewater is a confirmed stopgap with ties to Gannon and coordinator Drew Petzing.

3. Ezekiel Elliott to Los Angeles Chargers

While the Chargers is probably not in dire want of a working again with Austin Ekeler in tow, Elliott may just nonetheless grasp a rotational function as a passing outlet for Justin Herbert. Moreover, new Chargers coordinator Kellen Moore is already aware of Elliott from their days in Dallas.

4. DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City Chiefs

While the Panthers and Patriots can have more cash to be offering Hopkins, the Chiefs have a celeb QB and would provide a greater probability for a name run. They may just additionally pair Hopkins with gadget-types like Kadarius Toney, giving their combatants a tricky time protecting each Hopkins and Travis Kelce over the center.

5. Jarvis Landry to Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings invested in Jordan Addison, however Landry may just come at a low price. He’d profile as cast pageant within the slot amid Minnesota’s expanding pass-oriented technique.

6. Kenny Golladay to Detroit Lions

Almost not anything went proper for Golladay after he cashed in with the Lions in 2021, however his huge body could be welcome as a secondary possibility for Detroit because the crew has its attractions set on a playoff run with Jameson Williams suspended to get started the 12 months.

7. Ben Jones to Houston Texans

The Texans may just bolster their offensive line with Jones, who’s able to enjoying each guard and heart. With the crew already set on QB and cross rusher, it is time to enhance the internal to give protection to C.J. Stroud.

8. Yannick Ngakoue to Detroit Lions

Detroit has been busy upgrading its protection, however may just nonetheless use a natural cross rusher reverse Aidan Hutchinson. Ngakoue’s big-play upside may just make him a precious one-year additon.

9. Leonard Floyd to Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks invested in its entrance seven however may just nonetheless use juice off the brink. Floyd is a cap casualty of the rival Rams however has quietly posted no less than 9 sacks in 3 directly seasons and may just fit in as a plug-and-play 3-4 outdoor linebacker for the Seahawks.

10. Marcus Peters to San Francisco 49ers

If San Francisco considers itself an NFC contender, Peters’ outdoor enjoy might be at hand towards difficult groups, the place the crew may just use added intensity at the again finish.



