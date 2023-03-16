2023 NFL free agency: Panthers signing former Eagles RB Miles Sanders, team announces Wednesday

Miles Sanders is becoming a member of the record of former Eagles avid gamers who will play in different places in 2023. The Carolina Panthers are signing the Pro Bowl working again, the team announced Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal worth $25 million, in step with ESPN.

In Carolina, Sanders will sign up for forces with working again Chuba Hubbard, whose good fortune overdue within the 2022 season helped Carolina win 5 of its ultimate 8 video games to complete with a 7-10 file. The Panthers’ offense additionally contains wideout Terrance Marshall Jr., a 2021 second-round pick out who began to turn indicators of his possible ultimate season.

The Panthers were a number of the league’s maximum lively groups in free company. Along with final in on a handle Sanders, the Panthers have agreed to phrases with heart Bradley Bozeman, protection Vonn Bell, defensive take on Shy Tuttle, tight finish Hayden Hurst and quarterback Andy Dalton.

Carolina lately obtained the No. 1 total pick out in April’s NFL Draft. The Panthers are anticipated to make use of the pick out to make a choice both former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Sanders noticed the writing at the wall that his numbers in Philadelphia have been numbers. He bid adieu to Philadelphia on Tuesday in a while after it was once reported that the Eagles agreed to phrases with former Seahawks working again Rashaad Penny.

The 53rd total pick out within the 2019 NFL Draft, Sanders blossomed right into a Pro Bowl participant all the way through his time with the Eagles. He was once named to his first Pro Bowl ultimate season after surroundings occupation highs with 1,269 speeding yards and 11 landing runs. Sanders ran for an extra 148 yards and two touchdowns within the Eagles’ 3 playoff video games.

Sanders’ versatility is likely one of the issues that the Panthers most likely checked out after they selected to pursue him. After catching 50 passes as a rookie, Sanders was once used extra as a runner all the way through the tip of his time in Philadelphia. Along along with his receiving prowess, Sanders is in a position to make performs between, in addition to out of doors, the hash marks.