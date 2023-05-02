2023 NFL draft superlatives: Who was the most aggressive team?

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, and whilst it is too early to are expecting their affect in the league, a handful of groups have explanation why to be constructive about the gamers they procured. The Draft Dudes, Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast, summarized the match with superlatives, discussing groups that helped their quarterbacks, had been the most aggressive, and should end up their price on the box.

The Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast supplies extra research on the groups mentioned in each and every class, and is to be had at no cost on any podcast platform.

- Advertisement -

To get admission to day by day updates on each NFL crew, take a look at Locked On, a day by day podcast that covers all NFL groups. Locked On has a DAILY podcast covering EVERY NFL team, find yours today!

- Advertisement - Teams that helped their quarterbacks the most

“I can’t think of a more meaningful thing that they could do for [Atlanta quarterback] Desmond Ridder than give him Bijan Robinson.” – Marino

“To go up to No. 3 from No. 12 the way they did, to give up their own future No. 1, in a year where you aren’t necessarily expecting this team to be super competitive…really aggressive move.” – Crabbs

- Advertisement - Teams that did the most with the least

“Zay Flowers I think is going to be a tremendous asset for Lamar Jackson in the passing game, but it’s really about some of their later picks…didn’t have a ton of draft capital but I really like what they were able to get done here.” – Marino

Teams that may be a foundational elegance

“They went and got really good football players, maybe not the best positional value but quite frankly with where the roster is at and trying to fill in the gaps….those are really meaningful starters for your football team.” – Crabbs

Kyle selected the Pittsburgh Steelers as a crew with a robust foundational elegance. “Those first four picks, they will just whoop your butt. You think about Steelers football, this is the class.” – Crabbs