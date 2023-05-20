2023 NFL Draft: Rookie of the Year Award predictions

In the 2023 NFL draft, 3 rookie quarterbacks dominate the early alternatives – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. However, the query stays: which of those quarterbacks will win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award? Could any individual from the defensive facet of the ball thieve the highlight?

In discussions on the newest episode of Locked on NFL, hosts Christopher Carter and Qiant Myers tried to respond to this query. Carter taken with a possible playmaker on the offensive facet of the ball, pronouncing "I'm going to go with a player who I think is going to get a lot of touches and a lot of big plays, and that's Bijan Robinson. I think he's going to be in a system with the Falcons where they are going to get him a lot of feeds and he's going to be a really good playmaker."

In distinction to Carter’s take, Myers had a dismal horse pick out on the defensive facet, naming Emmanuel Forbes as a possible standout. Myers stated, “I was going to go with Devon Witherspoon but then I remembered there was a guy I actually liked better because he’s going to make more plays on the ball, and that’s Emmanuel Forbes. He went earlier than most people expected. He’s going to be in a similar mold to what Sauce Gardner was last year, and I think he comes up with five interceptions his rookie year.”

The best 5 draft selections, together with avid gamers equivalent to Will Anderson and Devon Witherspoon, are all anticipated to be sturdy contenders for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. However, Forbes may just make a large have an effect on on the Washington crew together with his abilities.

Despite the season nonetheless being a couple of months away, the 2023 rookie elegance will most probably have a vital have an effect on on the upcoming NFL season.

