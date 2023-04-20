2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks available

Young, Stroud, and Richardson have won maximum of the consideration, however there are many different large time QB members anticipated to head in the center rounds.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is just one week away, and this 12 months’s elegance is loaded with doable franchise-altering quarterback skill at the top.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson have won maximum of the consideration, however there are many different doable large time members anticipated to head in the center rounds, like Stanford's Tanner McKee or Fresno State's Jake Haner.

Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft each and every ranked the top ten quarterbacks on this 12 months’s elegance, agreeing on the top six names despite the fact that now not in the identical order.



Damian Parson’s Top Ten:

1. CJ Stroud – Ohio State

2. Bryce Young – Alabama

3. Anthony Richardson – Florida

4. Will Levis – Kentucky

5. Hendon Hooker – Tennessee

6. Jaren Hall – BYU

7. Tanner McKee – Stanford

8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson – UCLA

9. Stetson Bennett – Georgia

10. Jake Haner – Fresno State

Keith Sanchez’s Top Ten:

1. Bryce Young – Alabama

2. CJ Stroud – Ohio State

3. Anthony Richardson – Florida

4. Will Levis – Kentucky

5. Hendon Hooker – Tennessee

6. Jaren Hall – BYU

7. Dorian Thompson-Robinson – UCLA

8. Clayton Tune – Houston

9. Tanner McKee – Stanford

10. Max Duggan – TCU