2023 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: SEC leads for 17th straight year, Georgia keeps setting records





When breaking down the 2023 NFL Draft by convention, it is rarely a wonder that the SEC ruled the picks with 62 alternatives, together with Bryce Young, the No. 1 total pick out. It is the 17th consecutive season that the convention has claimed the glory of getting essentially the most gamers decided on within the NFL Draft. Although the SEC’s 62 picks moderately dipped from the consecutive record-setting years of 65 gamers decided on within the NFL Draft in 2021 and 2022, the league nonetheless maintained its established edge in opposition to the remainder of the county.

The Big Ten completed in an in depth 2d with 55 picks, a place it has held for the 5th straight draft. However, there’s a massive hole sooner than attaining 3rd position with the ACC having 33 picks whilst the Big 12 adopted with 29 and the Pac-12 rounded out the highest 5 with 27.

The well-liked edge that SEC had stemmed partly from the 2 powerhouses of Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs each tied for having essentially the most picks within the NFL Draft with 10 every, marking the 6th consecutive season that an SEC program has led the way in which in total alternatives. It’s additionally the 5th time within the remaining six years that this system main the rustic in draft picks is both Alabama or Georgia. The two-time reigning champion Bulldogs set two new records for essentially the most gamers decided on throughout two drafts (25) and 3 drafts (34). This 12 months’s 10-player UGA elegance adopted a record-setting 15 gamers decided on in 2022 with 9 extra selected in 2021, and they’re anticipated to box an excellent staff once more this autumn.

- Advertisement -

Below are the 2023 NFL Draft picks by faculties and meetings:

SEC (62)

Alabama — 10

Georgia — 10

Florida — 6

LSU — 6

Tennessee — 5

Auburn — 5

South Carolina — 5

Ole Miss — 4

Kentucky — 3

Texas A&M — 3

Arkansas — 2

Mississippi State — 2

Missouri — 1

Big Ten (55)

Michigan — 9

Ohio State — 6

Penn State — 6

Maryland — 5

Purdue — 5

Northwestern — 4

Illinois — 4

Iowa — 4

Michigan State — 3

Minnesota — 3

Wisconsin — 3

Nebraska — 2

Rutgers — 1

- Advertisement -

ACC (32)

Clemson — 6

Pitt — 6

North Carolina — 4

Louisville — 3

Miami — 3

Syracuse — 2

Wake Forest — 2

Florida State — 1

Boston College — 1

Georgia Tech — 1

NC State — 1

Virginia — 1

Virginia Tech — 1

Big 12 (30)

TCU — 8

Oklahoma — 5

Texas — 5

Kansas State — 4

Oklahoma State — 2

Iowa State — 3

Baylor — 1

West Virginia — 1

Texas Tech — 1

Pac-12 (27)

Oregon — 6

Stanford — 5

UCLA — 4

USC — 4

Utah — 3

Oregon State — 2

Cal — 1

Washington State — 1

Arizona State — 1

- Advertisement -

AAC (10)

Houston — 4

Cincinnati — 3

Tulane — 2

SMU — 1

Sun Belt (9)

ODU — 3

Appalachian State — 2

Louisiana — 1

South Alabama — 1

Southern Miss — 1

Troy — 1

Independent (7)

Notre Dame — 3

BYU — 3

Liberty — 1

MAC (7)

Eastern Michigan — 2

Ball State — 1

Bowling Green — 1

Central Michigan — 1

Western Michigan — 1

Toledo — 1

MWC (5)

Boise State — 2

Fresno State — 1

New Mexico — 1

San Jose State — 1

Conference USA (3)

Charlotte — 1

UAB — 1

Western Kentucky — 1

FCS/Division II (12)

North Dakota State — 1

South Dakota State — 1

Sacramento State — 1

Stephen F. Austin — 1

William & Mary — 1

Princeton — 1

Wagner — 1

Kennesaw State — 1

Wingate — 1

UT



